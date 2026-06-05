Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Tången Industrikapital AB (publ), company registration number 559270-7664, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements.

Provided that Tången Industrikapital AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements for the B-shares are met, first day of trading is expected to June 12, 2026.

As per today's date the company has a total of 50,000,000 shares of which 40,188,000 are A-Shares and 9,812,000 Pref B-Shares.

Short Name: TANGEN B ISIN Code: SE0029278985 Order book id: 517510 Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 53,976,467 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 30 - Financials Supersector code: 3020 - Financial Services

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 12, 2026, up and including June 15, 2026, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 34-35 and page 117 in the prospectus.