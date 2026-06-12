Stockholm, 12 June 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Tången Industrikapital AB (ticker: TANGEN B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Tången Industrikapital is a Mid Cap company within the Financials sector and the 19th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Tången is an acquisition-driven industrial group that acquires and develops well-positioned small and mid-sized businesses in selected industrial niches. Tången's long-term objective is to create sustainable value by combining disciplined capital allocation with operational development, whilst preserving the corporate culture and customer proximity of its portfolio companies.

"The IPO marks an important step in Tången's development. Since the start, we have built our business with a long-term perspective and a clear focus on acquiring and developing leading niche companies. Through the listing, we gain an even stronger platform for continued growth, both organically and through acquisitions, while welcoming new shareholders to join us on our ongoing journey. We look forward to continuing to develop the company together with our subsidiaries, employees, and investors," says Nina Bergman, CEO of Tången.

"We are very pleased with the strong interest shown in Tången by Swedish and international institutional investors, as well as by the general public in Sweden and Finland. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm marks an important milestone in Tången's development and provides us with a strong platform to continue building a long-term industrial group together with leading niche companies and their management teams. I would like to welcome all new shareholders to Tången and thank our employees, portfolio companies, and advisors for their important contributions throughout this process," says Per Skånberg, Chairman of the Board at Tången.

"We are pleased to welcome Tången to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. The listing reflects the company's clear strategy of building a long-term platform through acquisitions and active ownership of well-positioned niche businesses. The strong interest in the offering highlights confidence from both institutional investors and the general public, and we would like to congratulate Tången on a very successful transaction. Tången will be a valuable addition to the Nordic financials sector, and we look forward to supporting the company in its continued growth as a listed company," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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