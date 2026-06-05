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WKN: 850501 | ISIN: US1101221083 | Ticker-Symbol: BRM
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 13:50
48,795 Euro
+0,03 % +0,015
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Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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48,79548,80513:55
48,79548,93013:51
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 13:38 Uhr
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Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: Early Detection in Brazil Is a Game Changer for Lung Cancer Care

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Originally published on Devex.com

In a special edition of the This Week in Global Development podcast, Devex cofounder and Executive Vice President Alan Robbins sits down with Brazilian thoracic surgeon Dr. Ricardo Sales do Santos to discuss a revolutionary approach to tackling lung cancer in medically underserved communities in Brazil.

As the most lethal form of cancer globally, lung cancer often goes undetected until its final stages, but Dr. Santos and the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation are working to change that narrative through a combination of mobile technology and local capacity building. By bringing advanced CT scanning units directly into high-risk, low-income communities, they are catching tumors when they are small and potentially curable, fundamentally shifting the odds for thousands of patients.

The conversation also touches on the logistical and cultural hurdles of delivering specialized oncology care to remote areas. Dr. Santos highlights the importance of "bringing the clinic to the patient," utilizing mobile CT units and telemedicine to bridge the gap in healthcare access. Beyond the technology, the success of the program relies heavily on empowering local health workers and community members to recognize early cancer warning signs and overcome the stigma associated with a cancer diagnosis. This approach not only improves individual health outcomes but also strengthens the broader healthcare system, offering a scalable model for global health initiatives.

View the conversation here: Special edition: Early detection in Brazil is a game changer for lung cancer care

Find more stories and multimedia from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bristol-myers-squibb-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/early-detection-in-brazil-is-a-game-changer-for-lung-cancer-care-1173648

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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