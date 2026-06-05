Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 15, 2025, it has extended its existing agreement with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC") for the continued provision of investor relations and communication services by EMC for an additional six month term.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, EMC brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating on its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients.

The extension of the engagement of EMC is for an additional six-month term commencing June 8, 2026, in consideration for a fee of USD $150,000. No company stock options were issued or will be issued to EMC. EMC's promotional activities will continue to include design, development, and dissemination services for the Company. EMC and its principals are arm's length from the Company.

The contact information for EMC is:

James Painter

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Address: LLC, 390 North Orange Avenue Suite 2300, Orlando, FL 32801.

Phone: +1-407-340-0226.

Email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Website: www.emergingmarketsconsulting.com

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. These statements relate to, among other things, the Company's business plans, objectives, strategies, and expectations relating to its investor relations and marketing initiatives. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plans. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300264

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.