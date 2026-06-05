Maha Capital AB: Maha secures MCAD 50 revolving facility with a leading Canadian Bank to fund WorKEO Canada

Maha Capital AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary, Keo Canada, has signed a revolving senior loan facility of up to MCAD 50 with a leading Canadian bank (a Big Six Canadian Bank) to fund WorKEO's loan portfolio in Canada and scale operations. The Canadian market launch is expected in June 2026.

A Funding Facility That Enables Significant Market Growth

This facility provides Keo with the funding infrastructure to deploy capital at scale in Canada's large and underpenetrated B2B supply chain financing market. With an advance rate of up to 80% of eligible receivables, the facility supports theoretical annual billings of approximately MCAD 375, representing substantial revenue generation potential from day one of operations.

The facility carries a one-year revolving period, automatically extendable for an additional year, priced at CORRA plus 300 basis points area (approximately 6.5% at current levels) reflecting competitive current market conditions and consistent with comparable asset-backed financing structures. The company will act as performance guarantor for Keo Canada's obligations under the facility, subject to maintaining a minimum tangible net worth of MUSD 60.

June 2026 Launch Marks a Key Inflection Point

The closing of this facility with one of Canada's leading financial institutions shows the portability of Keo's underwriting capabilities and business model. With funding secured and WorKEO Canada operations set to go live during the month of June, Keo is positioned to begin generating portfolio volume and revenue in one of North America's most attractive fintech markets.

"Securing this facility with one of the Big Six Canadian Bank is a landmark milestone which gives us the liquidity to grow disciplined and profitability in a large market. We are ready to launch," said Maha's CEO, Roberto Marchiori.

WorKEO: Embedded Financing at the Core of B2B Commerce

WorKEO is a digital platform offering embedded inventory financing and payables optimization. It provides corporate clients with a revolving credit line to pay supplier invoices and operating expenses, improving buyers cash flows while enabling suppliers to accelerate receivables. The model is capital-efficient, scalable, and directly addresses a structural financing gap in the Canadian B2B market.

Alvarez & Marsal Financial Services and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are acting as transaction advisors to Maha.

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital

Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Maha operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, Maha holds 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.

This information is information that Maha Capital is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-05 16:41 CEST.