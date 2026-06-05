

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TOMY International has recalled about 40,000 Boon NURSH 8-ounce reusable baby bottles after reports that the bottles' hard plastic outer shell can bubble or partially peel, creating loose plastic pieces that could pose a choking hazard to young children.



The recall affects Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottles sold in a three-pack with a pink tie-dye design. The bottles feature a hard plastic outer shell surrounding a soft silicone pouch. The Boon logo appears on the side of the bottle, while item number B11654 and UPC 669028116546 are printed on the bottom of the packaging.



According to the company, it has received 135 reports of bubbling or peeling of the outer shell. No injuries have been reported.



Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled bottles immediately. TOMY is offering either a refund in the form of a $22 store credit for Boon products or a replacement set of three bottles in a different color.



The recalled products were sold exclusively at Walmart stores and through Walmart.com from November 2025 through May 2026 for approximately $20.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News