Full Phase 3 results in people with type 2 diabetes in China with THDB0206 (BioChaperone Lispro) presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86 th Scientific Session

Lispro) presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86 Scientific Session Positive topline results, released in July 2025, included non inferior HbA1c reduction for the whole population and a similar safety profile compared to the standard of care, Humalog

Clinically relevant benefits over Humalog include: Superior long term glycemic control in people using Metformin or with HbA1c below 8.5% Superior glucose control throughout the day and after each meal for the whole population.

include: Invitation to attend a virtual event featuring a Key Opinion Leader who will detail the results on June 16, 2026 at 10am EST 4pm CEST To register, click here.

Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, announces that the full results of the Phase 3 clinical study (Study THDB0206L02, NCT05834868) conducted on people with type 2 diabetes in China with BioChaperone Lispro were presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Session (June 5-8, 2026 in New Orleans), completing the positive topline results of this clinical trial announced in July 20251

"Our Chinese partner Tonghua Dongbao reached a major milestone in July 2025: the phase 3 trial conducted in over 1,000 people living with type 2 diabetes confirmed the strong performance of BioChaperone Lispro. For the first time, a prandial insulin demonstrates improved glycemic controlin people with type 2 diabetes across all three daily meals compared with Humalog, one of the world's most widely used mealtime insulins," comments Olivier Soula, CEO and co-founder of Adocia.

For more detail, the poster is accessible on Adocia's website: https://www.adocia.com/medias-publications/?_categories=medias

Webcast event

Adocia will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on Tuesday June 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST 4:00 PM CEST. Tim Heise, MD (Profil, Neuss, Germany), will join company management, Olivier Soula, CEO and co-founder of Adocia and You-Ping Chan, Head of R&D, to review the results of the Phase 3 trial conducted in China on BioChaperone Lispro for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

About Tim Heise, MD

Tim Heise, MD is Lead Scientist, Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-founder of the private research institute Profil in Neuss, Germany. Profil has gained an international reputation for performing early-phase studies, in particular glucose clamp studies, investigating experimental diabetes treatments and medical devices. Dr. Heise has led numerous studies on the pharmacology of novel anti-diabetic agents and insulins. Before establishing Profil, Dr. Heise worked for more than 7 years at the Clinic for Nutrition and Metabolic Diseases at the Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf (Head Prof Michael Berger). During this time, he was responsible for the diabetes and obesity outpatient clinics and took care of patients in structured teaching and treatment programs for type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Dr. Heise has published more than 250 scientific papers and reviews. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, and Diabetes Technology Therapeutics.

About BioChaperone Lispro

BioChaperone Lispro was licensed to Tonghua Dongbaoin 2018, as part of a Licensing Agreement covering China and other Asian countries2

BioChaperone Lispro is an Ultra-Rapid Insulin, belonging to the latest generation of prandial insulins. It combines Adocia's proprietary BioChaperone technology with insulin lispro, the active ingredient in the standard of care, Humalog(Eli Lilly).

This innovative formulation acts significantly faster than earlier insulin generations, effectively reducing post-meal hyperglycemia, which is a key contributor to long-term complications such as retinopathy, diabetic foot ulcers, or kidney failure. Additionally, its rapid elimination minimizes the risk of hypoglycemia, often caused when insulin level remains high after post-meal glucose levels have normalized.

The faster action profile of BioChaperone Lispro associated to an excellent local tolerance enhances its compatibility with modern diabetes management systems, particularly insulin pump systems, and provides better integration into advanced treatment algorithms.

Beyond its clinical advantages, the quick onset of BioChaperone Lispro improves quality of life by offering greater flexibility in dose timing. Patients can administer insulin at mealtime, or even right-after-mealtime, allowing for more accurate dosing based on known meal timing and content. This reduces the risks of overdosing or underdosing, which can lead to hypo- or hyperglycemia and their associated complications. The simplified dosing process eases the psychological burden on patients and caregivers, significantly alleviating the stress associated with diabetes management.

In 2022, the partner Tonghua Dongbao initiated two Phase 3 studies with the ultra-rapid insulin BioChaperone Lispro involving approximately 1,500 people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes in China. The positive results of these studies have been announced in July 2025 and October 202534

The contract with Tonghua Dongbao includes a milestone payment of US$20 million, which would be triggered upon obtaining marketing authorization in China, and subsequent double-digit royalties on sales to Adocia. The marketing authorization filing is in preparation and is under Tonghua Dongbao's responsibility.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone for the stabilization and enhancement of peptide formulations and combinations; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoXLong, a long-acting peptide platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the Company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia, its business and the markets in which Adocia operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2026, available at www.adocia.com. Those risks include in particular uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, the Company's current financing horizon being limited to the beginning of Q2 2027. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties relating to research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Adocia shares in any country.

1 Press Release, July 25, 2025, ADOCIA and Tonghua Dongbao Announce Positive Topline Results of Phase 3 Clinical Trial on Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone Lispro (THDB0206 injection) in people with T2D 2 Press Release, Apr. 26, 2018: Adocia and Tonghua Dongbao Announce a Strategic Alliance for BioChaperone Combo and BioChaperone Lispro in China 3 Press Release, July 25, 2025, ADOCIA and Tonghua Dongbao Announce Positive Topline Results of Phase 3 Clinical Trial on Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone Lispro (THDB0206 injection) in people with T2D 4 Press Release, October 15, 2025, ADOCIA and Tonghua Dongbao Announce Positive Topline Results of Phase 3 Clinical Trial on Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone Lispro (THDB0206 injection) in people with T1D

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Contacts:

Adocia

Olivier Soula

CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

+33 (0)4 72 610 610

www.adocia.com

Maarc

Adocia Press Investor Relations

Bruno Arabian

Yasmine Duval

Thomas Rolnik

adocia-actionnaires@maarc.fr

+ 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26