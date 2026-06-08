

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus SE (EADSY, EADSF, AIR.PA) has been informing some customers of delays ?on A320neo series jets, which are due to be delivered in 2027 and 2028, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The customers were notified that jets will be delayed by a few months. As per the report, the mostly affected aircraft are the A321neo type, the longest and most popular version of the A320 family.



The news comes as the demand for airtravel and airfleet is surging day by day.



In early February, Airbus had issued market estimate, expecting total services demand in the Asia-Pacific region to grow at a 5.2% compound annual growth rate through 2044, reaching an estimated market value of $138.7 billion.



Also, the region is expected to require 19,560 new passenger aircraft, accounting for 46% of total global demand during the forecast period.



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