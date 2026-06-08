Nebius Group

Nebius expands in UK with more NVIDIA-powered infrastructure, more customers, and more cloud capabilities for agentic and enterprise AI



08-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Nebius expands in UK with more NVIDIA-powered infrastructure, more customers, and more cloud capabilities for agentic and enterprise AI Approximately £1.7 billion committed to capacity buildout at four sites

Growing commercial and AI R&D presence at London hub

UK customers using Nebius include pioneers in financial services, healthcare and life sciences London, June 8, 2026 - Nebius (Nasdaq: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced it is investing approximately £1.7 billion to build out capacity in the UK with three new deployments of NVIDIA infrastructure, as the company continues to expand its commercial and AI R&D hub in London. Nebius launched its first UK deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure in November 2025. The three new sites will also deploy the latest generations of NVIDIA's full-stack, end-to-end AI factory platform technology. Combined, the deployments will reach 65 MW when fully ramped up in 2027. Nebius's build-out in the UK aligns with the UK Government's AI Opportunities Action Plan and adds domestic compute capacity so British enterprises, researchers, and public services can build and deploy AI at scale. UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said: "We're determined to make the UK the best place in the world to build and deploy AI - backing the infrastructure businesses, researchers and public services need to put this technology to work." "Nebius's investment brings significant AI compute into the UK, giving companies what they need to train, test and run advanced systems here at home - helping drive productivity by rolling AI out widely across the economy." Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, said: "The UK is one of the places where AI is being built, deployed, and adopted at the same time - by startups, by enterprises, and by the public sector. The work is happening here and the demand is here. And we are also here for the long run." Paolo Guglielmini, Vice President EMEA at NVIDIA, said: "The UK is one of Europe's most ambitious AI markets, with a clear public policy framework and a strong base of innovators. Nebius is expanding local access to NVIDIA's full-stack AI factory platform, giving British companies the best performance, economics, and ecosystem support to train and deploy frontier and open-source AI close to their data, customers and teams." British customers are already running production workloads on Nebius at scale. Revolut, the London-founded global fintech serving more than 75 million customers in 40 markets, has rebuilt its AI stack on Nebius - using Nebius Token Factory to power FinCrime agents that prevent financial crime in real time and a chat orchestrator handling more than a million customer support tickets each month. Pavel Nesterov, Executive Director of AI at Revolut, said: "We rebuilt Revolut's AI stack around production reliability and inference economics. Nebius gives us the scale to run training and inference for 75 million customers, with the operational discipline a regulated financial institution requires. The Nebius Token Factory work in particular has changed what we can deploy and what it costs to deploy." Companies supported by the UK Sovereign AI Fund are also building on Nebius. Prima Mente, which is using AI to tackle brain diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, runs its biological foundation model training and serving on Nebius. Ravi Solanki, founder and CEO of Prima Mente, said: "Training multi-billion parameter biological foundation models needs sustained, local infrastructure. Nebius's expansion in the UK means we can run more experiments, more reliably, and move treatments for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's into the pipeline faster." Nebius is actively hiring engineering and R&D talent in the UK to complement its headquarters in Amsterdam. The company's London hub is also home to commercial teams for the EMEA region, alongside global industry teams covering critical sectors driving innovation including healthcare and life sciences; retail and e-commerce; and financial services. Nebius Academy , the company's education and research arm, is building partnerships with universities and research institutions, and working to tackle the AI skills gap by training the next generation of UK AI pioneers through online and in-person courses. In addition to UK capacity, Nebius is continuing to expand its full-stack AI cloud platform at the points where customers are building. The recent additions of Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai expand the platform's agentic search and inference capabilities, while Nebius AI Cloud 3.5 added serverless AI for production workloads. Together, these moves position Nebius as the platform of choice for enterprise AI deployments, including agentic AI. About Nebius Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information please visit www.nebius.com . Media kit www.nebius.com/media-kit . Contacts Media relations: media@nebius.com Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com Disclaimer Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial and business performance, strategy, expected growth, planned investments and capital expenditures, capacity expansion plans, anticipated future financing transactions and expected financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "guide," "intend," "likely," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. 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