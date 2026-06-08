

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - AI chip maker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced that it has signed a multiyear technology partnership with South Korean semiconductor supplier SK Hynix Inc. (000660.KS) to co-develop and advance next-generation memory for AI factories. Both companies will also apply AI to semiconductor chip design and manufacturing.



On the KSE, shares of SK hynix closed Monday's trading 7.68 percent lower at 1,911,000.00 Korean won.



In overnight trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Nvidia were gaining 1.37 percent, changing hands at $207.92 after closing Friday's regular session 6.20 percent lower.



The agreement aims to align SK Hynix's memory supply with Nvidia's AI infrastructure roadmap and address extended development cycles for advanced memory needed for AI factories.



Under the deal, SK Hynix will co-develop memory for Nvidia's Vera Rubin AI supercomputers, Vera CPUs, RTX Spark-powered PCs and Jetson Thor robotic computing platforms, expanding into AI infrastructure, personal AI and physical AI markets.



The two companies will also use Nvidia's CUDA-X libraries and PhysicsNeMo framework to accelerate semiconductor simulations, chip design workflows and in-house engineering codes.



SK Hynix is developing factory digital twins using Nvidia Omniverse, OpenUSD and cuOpt to drive autonomous manufacturing operations.



The digital twins will be used to visualize and optimize semiconductor fabrication and support operational tasks including movement of autonomous robots.



The companies are also exploring collaborations among chipmakers, Nvidia and electronic design automation software vendors.



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