Anoto Group AB (publ) announces an increase in conversion price from SEK 0.06 to SEK 0.12 for a new USD 0.6 million tranche under its convertible loan facility

Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company"), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ANOT), announces that it has entered into a second amended and restated convertible loan agreement, adding a new USD 0.6 million tranche to its existing convertible financing framework.

The new tranche has been subscribed by a combination of existing lenders and new investors. It is added on to, and forms part of, the Company's existing convertible financing under the amended and restated convertible loan agreement announced in March 2026, and is governed by the same terms and conditions, extending the Company's financing while preserving a single, consolidated structure.

The transaction reflects continued support from Anoto's existing shareholders and lenders, together with capital from new investors, further expanding the Company's funding base. These additional funds enhance financial flexibility as the Company executes its product roadmap, strengthens enterprise relationships, and expands distribution across key markets.

Lenders under the new tranche are entitled to convert outstanding principal together with accrued and unpaid interest into newly issued ordinary shares in Anoto at a conversion price of SEK 0.12 per share (compared to SEK 0.06 for the previous tranches), subject to customary adjustments and applying a fixed SEK/USD exchange rate of 9.05. In addition, the new tranche will be mandatorily converted at the same conversion price upon the completion of a qualified equity financing of at least USD 3 million equivalent, at a subscription price of at least SEK 0.20 (compared to SEK 0.12 for the previous tranches).

Conversion is subject to applicable corporate and shareholder approvals and will be carried out in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act. If necessary to enable issuance at the conversion price, the Company may propose a reduction of the quota value of the share.

All other terms and conditions of the new tranche are consistent with the existing tranches, and the Company retains the right to prepay the loan, in full or in part, at any time prior to maturity without penalty.

The new tranche is secured by the same customary security arrangements as the existing convertible loan, including a first-ranking floating charge over designated group assets, and remains subject to standard covenants consistent with market practice, including negative pledge and indebtedness restrictions.

"This tranche represents a significant improvement in the terms and conditions of the equity component of this financing as evidenced from the increase in the conversion price from SEK 0.06 to SEK 0.12"

Jonathan Faiman (CEO)

For further information contact:

Jonathan Faiman, CEO of Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 08 June 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper, and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include 'inq' and 'Livescribe' retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto's smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a sharpened focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and scalable growth, Anoto is advancing the next generation of intelligent writing solutions.