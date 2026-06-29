Anoto Group AB: Anoto's inq enters strategic collaboration with C. Josef Lamy GmbH

Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto") today announces that its consumer brand inq has entered into a strategic collaboration with C. Josef Lamy GmbH ("LAMY"), based in Germany, a recognised leader and manufacturer of premium writing instruments around the world.

The collaboration establishes a joint development framework for co-branded products, marketing, and distribution of digital ink smartpens and notebooks, combining inq's technology and software platform with LAMY's design expertise and brand heritage.

As part of the collaboration, inq shall support LAMY as a technology partner in the digital writing category, bringing together inq's integrated hardware and software capabilities with LAMY's long-standing experience in product design, manufacturing quality, and global brand management.

LAMY is internationally recognised for its distinctive design philosophy and strong presence in premium writing instruments. The collaboration reflects a shared interest in exploring how digital writing solutions can be developed within a premium design context.

The agreement provides a pathway for inq to leverage LAMY's established international distribution and retail network, supporting expansion into selected global markets beyond its initial North American focus.

Anoto CEO Jonathan Faiman commented:

"This collaboration represents an important step in the continued development of the inq platform. Partnering with a brand of LAMY's standing reflects the progress we have made and supports our ambition to position inq within the premium segment of digital writing. It also marks the first in a broader pipeline of enterprise agreements as we continue to scale the platform."

The agreement outlines general commercial and operational principles intended to support a scalable collaboration. The parties will continue to evaluate potential product concepts, markets, and go-to-market initiatives over time.

About Anoto Group AB

Anoto Group AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company specialising in digital writing solutions that bridge handwriting and digital workflows. Through its inq brand, Anoto develops integrated hardware and software products designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and user experience in both consumer and professional contexts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential benefits, market opportunities, and future collaboration between Anoto and LAMY. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Anoto undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Faiman, CEO of Anoto Group AB (publ)

ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 29 June 2026.