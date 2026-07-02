Anoto Group AB: Anoto Proposes New Corporate Identity as INQ Group AB

Anoto Group AB (publ) today announced that the Board of Directors will ask shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to approve changing the Company's name to INQ Group AB (publ), reflecting its strategic transformation and aligning the listed company with its future-facing INQ brand. The Board will also propose a 1:100 reverse share split to establish a more appropriate share structure as the Company continues executing its long-term strategy.

The proposed name change reflects the evolution of the business and the Company's focus on delivering next-generation digital writing solutions for consumers, education and enterprise customers. Building on Anoto's pioneering leadership in digital pen technology, the Company believes the INQ brand better represents its strategy and long-term direction.

The proposal follows a period of significant progress, including the continued development of the INQ platform and the recently announced collaboration with LAMY, which provides a global channel to market through one of the world's leading premium writing brands.

"INQ better reflects the company we are building and the strategy we are executing," said Jonathan Faiman, Chief Executive Officer of Anoto Group AB. "For almost twenty-five years, Anoto has been at the forefront of digital ink innovation. Today, we are combining that heritage with AI, cloud software and modern product design to create a new generation of digital writing solutions. We believe the INQ name reflects both our business today and our long-term ambition."

The Board is also proposing a 1:100 reverse share split. The proposal is intended to establish a more appropriate share structure as the Company continues to execute its long-term strategy and strengthen its position in the capital markets. The reverse share split will not affect the proportional value of an individual shareholder's holding, other than the normal effects of rounding where applicable.

If approved by shareholders, the Company intends to implement the name change and reverse share split in accordance with the timetable to be announced following the Annual General Meeting. Details regarding the effective date, ISIN, ticker symbol and other practical matters will be communicated separately once confirmed.

If approved, these proposals will align the Company's corporate identity and share structure with its long-term strategy as it continues executing the next phase of its growth and establishing INQ as the Group's corporate and customer-facing brand.

About Anoto Group AB

Anoto Group AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company specialising in digital writing solutions that bridge handwriting and digital workflows. Through its inq brand, Anoto develops integrated hardware and software products designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and user experience in both consumer and professional contexts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential benefits, market opportunities, and future collaboration between Anoto and LAMY. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Anoto undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Faiman, CEO of Anoto Group AB (publ)

ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:05 CEST on 02 July 2026