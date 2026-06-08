DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jun-2026 / 10:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 June 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 1 June 2026 to 5 June 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 1 June 2026 LSE 143.9240p 33,093 144.8000p 142.4000p 2 June 2026 LSE 141.2866p 30,989 146.6000p 138.6000p 3 June 2026 LSE 135.9371p 34,582 138.8000p 134.0000p 4 June 2026 LSE 136.8751p 35,567 140.0000p 132.0000p 5 June 2026 LSE 138.8713p 35,418 140.8000p 137.4000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 7,617,859 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 297,123,717 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 297,123,717 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares Transaction price Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading purchased (GBp share) (UK Time) number venue 01 June 2026 572 143.80 08:35:23 00396429236TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 341 143.80 08:35:23 00396429235TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 261 143.80 08:43:51 00396431749TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 195 143.80 08:43:51 00396431748TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 536 144.20 08:50:38 00396433103TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 19 143.60 09:05:22 00396438135TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 52 143.60 09:11:15 00396441237TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 177 143.60 09:16:07 00396443797TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 20 144.40 09:20:26 00396446218TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 971 144.40 09:20:26 00396446217TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 535 144.00 09:20:26 00396446219TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 248 143.60 09:20:26 00396446222TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 169 143.60 09:20:26 00396446221TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 118 143.60 09:20:26 00396446220TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 52 143.40 10:34:15 00396495368TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 205 144.00 10:35:11 00396496079TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 543 143.80 10:46:25 00396504034TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1 143.40 10:54:43 00396509684TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 52 143.80 11:21:04 00396512129TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1 143.80 11:29:25 00396512981TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 12 143.80 11:36:40 00396513277TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 576 144.40 11:49:46 00396514028TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1624 144.40 11:49:46 00396514027TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 11 144.40 11:49:46 00396514026TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 314 144.40 11:49:46 00396514025TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 3 144.20 12:00:00 00396514471TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1 144.00 12:06:50 00396514820TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1 144.20 12:39:14 00396515959TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 52 144.20 12:50:56 00396516612TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 97 144.80 12:53:53 00396516760TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 149 144.80 12:53:53 00396516759TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 61 144.40 13:08:51 00396517327TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 4 144.40 13:08:51 00396517328TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 65 144.40 13:13:41 00396517496TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 466 144.40 13:13:41 00396517495TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 523 144.20 13:14:01 00396517516TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 195 144.60 13:14:38 00396517549TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1130 144.60 14:11:09 00396520434TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1370 144.60 14:11:32 00396520522TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 3550 144.60 14:11:51 00396520562TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1198 144.60 14:11:51 00396520561TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1084 144.20 14:11:55 00396520585TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1093 143.60 14:12:51 00396521106TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 520 143.40 14:12:52 00396521109TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 372 143.20 14:13:56 00396521273TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 543 143.80 14:14:55 00396521449TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 555 143.80 14:20:24 00396521808TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1109 143.80 14:20:24 00396521807TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1674 143.60 14:20:24 00396521809TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 520 143.60 14:30:06 00396522682TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 524 143.60 14:30:15 00396522757TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1075 143.80 14:39:26 00396524287TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 518 143.80 14:40:55 00396524483TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1 143.80 14:41:01 00396524519TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 517 143.80 14:41:01 00396524518TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 529 143.80 14:48:35 00396525733TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 565 143.60 14:51:47 00396526389TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 1 143.40 15:05:05 00396527654TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 237 143.40 15:07:18 00396527803TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 864 143.40 15:07:18 00396527804TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 254 143.60 15:16:57 00396528720TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 13 143.60 15:16:57 00396528721TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 254 143.60 15:17:06 00396528748TRLO1 XLON 01 June 2026 269 143.60 15:17:06 00396528747TRLO1 XLON

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June 08, 2026 05:32 ET (09:32 GMT)