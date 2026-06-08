Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland", "Red Light", or the "Company") is an Ontario based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Following its acquisition of Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company has expanded its pharmaceutical grade manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical research capabilities, supporting the advancement of naturally derived psilocybin development and Filament's patented botanical drug candidate, PEX010.

The Company is pleased to announce that Filament has signed an agreement with GHU Paris Psychiatrie & Neurosciences ("GHU Paris"), a leading French university hospital group for psychiatry and neuroscience, to supply PEX010 in support of an academic clinical study titled "KETAPSYCHECOG: Effects of ketamine and psilocybin on behavioral and neural measures: a randomized, double blinded, cross-over study in healthy volunteers."

The study is a randomized, double blinded, cross-over trial in healthy volunteers designed to compare the behavioral and neural effects of psilocybin and ketamine. PEX010 will be supplied for the psilocybin component of the study. Mechanistic research of this kind, conducted in healthy volunteers, complements the patient-population trials within the network by helping to characterize how naturally derived psilocybin acts on the brain.

The agreement adds France to Filament's expanding international clinical research footprint and reflects Red Light's continued commitment to supporting independent research with GMP-compliant, standardized, naturally derived psilocybin. As academic and clinical interest in psilocybin continues to grow across new jurisdictions, the Company believes that a quality-controlled and regulatory-conscious supply framework will be an increasingly important factor in how this research is conducted and ultimately translated into care.

PEX010 is Filament Health's patented botanical psilocybin drug candidate and is currently supplied to more than 80 studies worldwide, making it one of the most widely studied botanical psilocybin drug candidates in regulated clinical research.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light is an Ontario based organization advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on consensual data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health

Filament Health is a clinical stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

About GHU Paris

GHU Paris psychiatrie & neurosciences, established on January 1, 2019, following the merger of Sainte-Anne, Maison Blanche, and Perray-Vaucluse hospitals, is the leading Parisian hospital system specializing in mental health and central nervous system disorders. It comprises 170 facilities spread across 94 sites, covering the entire healthcare region of the capital across 23 sectors. With a total active patient caseload of 60,000, it serves one in every 40 Parisians. The Neuromodulation Institute is a clinical research center dedicated to therapeutic innovation in neuromodulation and integrating computational neuroscience research.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the agreement with GHU Paris and the anticipated supply of PEX010 thereunder; the conduct and progress of the KETAPSYCHECOG study; the expansion of Filament's clinical research footprint into France and other jurisdictions; the expected demand for standardized, naturally derived psilocybin; the recently completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament to supply PEX010; the performance by GHU Paris and the Company of their respective obligations under the agreement; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including import and export authorizations; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and research; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; the risk that anticipated supply under the agreement does not materialize as expected; delays in regulatory permitting, including import and export authorizations; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300482

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.