DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword: Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Major shareholders commence structured sale process for their shareholding

08. Jun 2026 / 13:42 CET/CEST

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DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Major shareholders commence structured sale process for their shareholding

Langen, 8 June 2026 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0, Prime Standard) announces that its major shareholders AEPF III 15 Sarl ("AEPF"), a fund vehicle managed by Apollo Global Management, and Wecken & Cie. have commenced a structured process to review the sale of their combined shareholding of approximately 90% in the Company. The process is at an early stage and is supported by the Company.

If, when and in what form a transaction will be concluded is currently uncertain. A sale of the shareholding of AEPF and Wecken & Cie. via the stock exchange is currently not planned.





Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

T: +49 6103 372 49 44

E: ir@demire.ag





Important Notice

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, nor does it form part of any such offer or solicitation, and should not be construed as such.

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