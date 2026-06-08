DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword: Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Major shareholders commence structured sale process for their shareholding
08. Jun 2026 / 13:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
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DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Major shareholders commence structured sale process for their shareholding
Langen, 8 June 2026 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0, Prime Standard) announces that its major shareholders AEPF III 15 Sarl ("AEPF"), a fund vehicle managed by Apollo Global Management, and Wecken & Cie. have commenced a structured process to review the sale of their combined shareholding of approximately 90% in the Company. The process is at an early stage and is supported by the Company.
If, when and in what form a transaction will be concluded is currently uncertain. A sale of the shareholding of AEPF and Wecken & Cie. via the stock exchange is currently not planned.
Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
T: +49 6103 372 49 44
E: ir@demire.ag
Important Notice
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, nor does it form part of any such offer or solicitation, and should not be construed as such.
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|Language
|English
|Company
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
|63225 Langen
|Germany
|Phone
|+496103372490
|Fax
|+49 6103 3724911
|info@demire.ag
|Homepage
|https://www.demire.ag
|LEI
|391200FHEFGXUKL2BO93
|Listed
|- DE000A0XFSF0, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Regulierter Markt, A0XFSF; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - XETRA Stock Exchange, XETRA Stock Exchange, A0XFSF; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Regulated market, A0XFSF;
|Indices
|CDAX, Prime All Share (Performance), Prime All Share (Kursindex), Classic All Share (Performance), Classic All Share (Kursindex)