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WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 14:24
0,400 Euro
+9,29 % +0,034
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4000,43015:17
0,3860,44414:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 13:46 Uhr
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DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Major shareholders commence structured sale process for their shareholding

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword: Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Major shareholders commence structured sale process for their shareholding
08. Jun 2026 / 13:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Major shareholders commence structured sale process for their shareholding

Langen, 8 June 2026 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0, Prime Standard) announces that its major shareholders AEPF III 15 Sarl ("AEPF"), a fund vehicle managed by Apollo Global Management, and Wecken & Cie. have commenced a structured process to review the sale of their combined shareholding of approximately 90% in the Company. The process is at an early stage and is supported by the Company.

If, when and in what form a transaction will be concluded is currently uncertain. A sale of the shareholding of AEPF and Wecken & Cie. via the stock exchange is currently not planned.

Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
T: +49 6103 372 49 44
E: ir@demire.ag

Important Notice
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, nor does it form part of any such offer or solicitation, and should not be construed as such.

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Phone +496103372490
Fax +49 6103 3724911
Email info@demire.ag
Homepage https://www.demire.ag
LEI 391200FHEFGXUKL2BO93
Listed - DE000A0XFSF0, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Regulierter Markt, A0XFSF; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - XETRA Stock Exchange, XETRA Stock Exchange, A0XFSF; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Regulated market, A0XFSF;
Indices CDAX, Prime All Share (Performance), Prime All Share (Kursindex), Classic All Share (Performance), Classic All Share (Kursindex)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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