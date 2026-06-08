St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its scheduled drilling of diamond drill hole WM00-05EXT at the Seagull Property, which reached a depth of 1,449 metres.

Based on the geophysical inversion model and drill hole positioning, hole WM00-05EXT intersected the eastern portion of a deep, low acoustic velocity geophysical target. The geological significance of the deep geophysical target remains under evaluation. Additionally, its relationship to primordial gases captured at the drill stem of hole WM00-05EXT, which included nitrogen, carbon dioxide, methane, and hydrogen, as previously reported on May 27, 2026, is not resolved.

The completion of WM00-05EXT has provided geological and structural information from the deepest portion of the target area tested to date. The Company will conduct petrophysical logging of the newly obtained deep drill core from WM00-05EXT. This information will be used as a basis for producing an updated, constrained inversion model from available Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) seismic data.

Data collected from WM00-05EXT, in conjunction with updated geophysical and geological modelling, will be used to evaluate the viability of a follow-up drill hole designed to test additional portions of the deep, low-acoustic-velocity anomaly.

The Company considers the previously reported occurrence of hydrogen-bearing gas, together with associated nitrogen, methane, and carbon dioxide, to be significant, warranting continued monitoring and sampling. Information obtained from additional sampling programs will assist in evaluating the source, distribution, and significance of gases encountered at the Seagull Property.

In the interim, the Company intends to seal all drill casings and install pressure gauges and release valves to monitor potential gas accumulation. Should additional gas seepage occur, gas samples are expected to be collected using pressurized stainless steel gas canisters, which may provide improved sample preservation and additional information regarding the composition and source of gases encountered during drilling.

The Company is also considering a deep borehole electromagnetic survey (BHEM) to test the basal contact of the Seagull Intrusion and the deeper low-acoustic-velocity feature for possible base- and precious-metal-rich massive sulphide targets. This work is being evaluated in conjunction with the Company's critical minerals mandate centered on the Seagull Intrusion. The Company notes the presence of previously reported anomalous concentrations of platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel within the upper Seagull Intrusion, as disclosed in a press release dated March 13, 2026.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release relating to the Seagull Project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, independent of Anteros Metals Inc.

About Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions, targeting critical minerals relevant to the energy transition.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding gas observations, analytical testing, exploration plans, drilling progress, target horizons, planned hole depth, and future updates. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove incorrect and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300504

Source: Anteros Metals Inc.