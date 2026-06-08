Svedbergs Group AB: Svedbergs Group completes the acquisition of a majority stake in the Czech bathroom group UBC s.r.o.

Svedbergs Group AB (publ), the parent company of the Svedbergs Group ("Svedbergs Group" or the "Group"), has today completed the acquisition of a majority stake in UBC s.r.o., Polysan s.r.o. and Sapho Manufactory s.r.o. ("UBC").

Svedbergs Group initially acquires 80 percent of the company and has the option and intention to acquire the remaining 20 percent after 3 years, where the purchase price will be determined based on the company's financial performance during the period.

UBC is a well-established Czech group with a strong position in its core markets, operating across the entire value chain, from design and product development to the sale of bathroom furniture and related products, all under its own brands. The acquisition of UBC was announced on 12 May 2026.

UBC will be consolidated into Svedbergs Group as of June 8, 2026, and will be operated in line with Svedbergs Group's decentralised business model - cooperation without commingling.

Per-Arne Andersson, President and CEO of Svedbergs Group

We are very pleased to now welcome UBC to Svedbergs Group. UBC is a well-managed company with a strong product offering, good profitability and a well-established sales organisation. Together, we are strengthening our presence in Europe and creating an even stronger platform for long-term and profitable growth. We look forward to working together with UBC and its employees to continue developing the business within the framework of our decentralised business model.

About UBC

UBC is a Czech bathroom group that has been operating since 1991. UBC has a strong and stable customer base of long-term B2B customers in the Czech Republic, and a growing export business to several neighbouring markets, such as Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. The company's strong customer relationships and consistently high product quality have contributed to a strong market position.

The majority of sales are made through UBC's three main brands - Sapho, Aqualine and Polysan - which target different customer segments and price points, together forming a balanced and competitive brand portfolio.

Contacts

Per-Arne Andersson, CEO: +46 (0)706 38 50 12, per-arne.andersson@svedbergsgroup.com

Ann-Sofie Davidsson, CFO: +46 (0)720 74 10 62, ann-sofie.davidsson@svedbergsgroup.com

About us

Svedbergs Group is a long-term investor in Europe's strongest independent companies that design, manufacture and market sustainable bathroom products and services. We are growing through organic growth and acquisitions that complement and strengthen our group through new product categories, geographic spread and new knowledge in marketing, innovation and sustainability. We create value by sharing each company's unique expertise with the rest of the group, and we care about maintaining the entrepreneurial drive and commitment of the companies. We call this cooperation without confusion.