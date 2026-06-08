30% annual fund increase to support community resilience, Indigenous reconciliation and nature initiatives across the country

Rio Tinto is increasing its annual community investment commitment in Canada by 30% through the Rio Tinto Canada Fund, bringing total annual funding to C$13 million to support community-led initiatives across the country.

As community needs continue to evolve, the increased investment reflects Rio Tinto's commitment to supporting solutions that create meaningful, long-term benefits.

Canada is home to some of Rio Tinto's most important operations, partnerships and communities, and the Fund reflects Rio Tinto's commitment to creating positive impact in the regions where it operates.

Since its creation in 2008, the Rio Tinto Canada Fund has invested close to C$190 million in support of more than 600 organisations.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Lithium Chief Executive Jérôme Pécresse said: "Communities are changing, as are the challenges they face. Through the Rio Tinto Canada Fund, we are helping advance Indigenous reconciliation, expand access to education and healthcare, support wellbeing and protect the environment for future generations.

"By increasing our annual contribution to C$13 million and expanding the Fund across Canada, we are reinforcing our commitment to building stronger, healthier and more resilient communities, and we are playing an active role as a key stakeholder in the regions where we operate."

To help address these evolving needs, the Rio Tinto Canada Fund focuses on three strategic pillars that reflect priorities shared by communities across Canada: community resilience, Indigenous reconciliation and nature.

Community resilience

The Fund supports initiatives focused on wellbeing, education, healthcare innovation, mental health, compulsive behaviours and food security, alongside partnerships such as Breakfast Club of Canada, Alloprof, Moisson Montréal and Carrier Sekani Family Services.

Rio Tinto supports eight hospital Foundations in Quebec and as part of its longstanding partnership with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation, the Rio Tinto Canada Fund recently contributed C$1 million in support of the MI4 initiative, which advances research and innovation in infection, immunity and global health challenges.

MUHC Foundation President and CEO Marie-Hélène Laramée said: "Strong communities are built on strong health care systems, and that requires ongoing investment in research, innovation and the people who make progress possible. We are deeply grateful for Rio Tinto's longstanding partnership and commitment to improving lives through philanthropy. Their recent C$1 million investment in the fight against antimicrobial resistance is helping advance critical research to address one of the most pressing health challenges of our time. Investments like this help accelerate discoveries, attract leading talent and fuel innovations that help us redefine what is possible in health care. Together, we are helping create a healthier future for generations to come."

Indigenous reconciliation

Rio Tinto supports Indigenous-led initiatives that reflect a shared commitment to cultural preservation, education, environmental stewardship and community capacity-building. This is reflected through partnerships with Indigenous communities, including Haisla Nation, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Stellat'en First Nation, Nadleh Whut'en and Saik'uz First Nation in British Columbia, as well as the Innu communities of Pekuakamiulnuatsh, Ekuanitshit and Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam, in Quebec.

For more than a decade, the Rio Tinto Canada Fund has also partnered with Indspire to invest in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.

Nature

The Rio Tinto Canada Fund supports projects focused on biodiversity conservation, freshwater protection and climate resilience, including research partnerships with the University of Northern British Columbia and the Groupe de recherche sur l'écosystème du fjord du Saguenay (GREFS).

Together, these partnerships reflect Rio Tinto's commitment to supporting practical, community-led initiatives that respond to local priorities and create lasting positive impact.

Community organisations and partners interested in initiatives aligned with the Fund's strategic pillars are encouraged to learn more about funding opportunities at Rio Tinto Canada Fund.

About the Rio Tinto Canada Fund

Established in 2008, the Rio Tinto Canada Fund is Rio Tinto's national community investment platform, supporting initiatives across Canada focused on community resilience, Indigenous reconciliation and nature. By investing in projects that reflect local priorities, the Fund helps create lasting positive impact and contributes to a more sustainable future for communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608430393/en/

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Category: Canada