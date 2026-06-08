Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") and Triomphe Holdings Ltd. dba Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica") to provide investor awareness, communications and marketing services to the Company, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The Company has entered into an Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Services Agreement dated June 8, 2026 with Winning Media LLC, a Houston, Texas-based investor relations and digital marketing firm.

Pursuant to the agreement, Winning Media will provide investor relations, digital marketing, market awareness, communications and promotional services designed to increase awareness of the Company among investors and the broader capital markets community.

The agreement has an initial term of three months commencing upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). As consideration for the services, the Company will pay Winning Media a cash fee of US$150,000. No stock options or other securities are being granted in connection with the engagement.

To the knowledge of the Company, Winning Media and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not presently own any securities of the Company.

The Company has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement dated June 8, 2026 with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. dba Capital Analytica, a Nanaimo, British Columbia-based communications and capital markets consulting firm.

Capital Analytica will provide capital markets consulting, social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, dissemination of news releases, discussion forum monitoring and corporate video dissemination services.

The agreement has an initial term of six months and provides for cash compensation of C$150,000, payable in two installments of C$75,000. No stock options or other securities are being granted in connection with the engagement.

To the knowledge of the Company, Capital Analytica and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not presently own any securities of the Company.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated services to be provided by Winning Media and Capital Analytica, the execution of definitive agreements, and the expected benefits of the Company's marketing and investor awareness initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300427

Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.