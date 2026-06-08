Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NUE" or the "Company") further to its news releases of April 27, 2026, May 11, 2026, and May 25, 2026, continues to be under a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted by the Company's principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "Commission"), on May 1, 2026, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

The MCTO was issued in connection with the Company's failure to file its audited annual consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Filings") by the required filing deadline of April 30, 2026 (the "Defined Default"). As noted below, the Company filed the Annual Filings on June 2, 2026, curing the Defined Default under the MCTO. The MCTO remains in effect pending revocation by the Commission. The Company anticipates that the MCTO will be revoked following the filing of the Q1 Interim Report (defined below). The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities.

The Company's Board of Directors and management confirm that on June 2, 2026, the Company filed its audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, and that such annual filings were announced in its news release on June 3, 2026.

Separately, the Company's quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A for Q1 2026 (the "Q1 Interim Report") was due on June 1, 2026. Preparation of the Q1 Interim Report is progressing and nearing completion. The Company is working diligently to complete and file the Q1 Interim Report and anticipates doing so on or before June 12, 2026. There are no ongoing investigations into the events that contributed to the filing delays. The Company confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this news release. The Company also confirms that since its press releases dated May 25, 2026 and June 3, 2026, there is no other material information respecting the Company's affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Until the Q1 Interim Report has been filed and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly status reports in the form of further press releases.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", "continue", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes: (i) expectations regarding the timing for completion of the filing of the Q1 Interim Report; (ii) expectations regarding revocation of the MCTO; and (iii) the Company's intention to satisfy the alternative information guidelines under National Policy 12-203. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to NUE's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from NUE's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that completion of the filing of the Q1 Interim Report may be further delayed, the risk that the MCTO may not be revoked when anticipated, and the risk that the Commission may convert the MCTO to a full cease trade order if the Company fails to comply with the alternative information guidelines.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All forward-looking information in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300652

Source: NU E Power Corp.