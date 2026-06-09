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WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 08:55
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 08:22 Uhr
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Royal Queen Seeds: Documentary "The Pl*nt" Arrives on Amazon Prime Video with a Landmark Final Interview from Dr. Raphael Mechoulam

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, 'The Pl*nt' combines Ferran Calbet's cinematic direction for HighVideo Films, in collaboration with Royal Queen Seeds. At its centre is what is believed to be Dr. Raphael Mechoulam's final filmed interview, offering a powerful exploration of cannabis science, history and stigma.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Pl*nt" is a cinematic and editorial exploration of one of the most debated, misunderstood and scientifically significant plants in modern history. Through a carefully constructed narrative that brings together science, medicine, history, law, culture and human testimony, the film invites audiences to look beyond stigma, politics and ideology, and reconsider cannabis through a broader, evidence-based lens.

The plant_DrMechoulam
Professor Raphael Mechoulam, father of THC.

At the centre of the documentary is Professor Raphael Mechoulam, the pioneering scientist who first isolated THC and later helped identify CBD and is widely recognised as the father of modern cannabis research. His appearance in "The Pl*nt" is believed to be his final filmed interview and audiovisual testimony. More than a contribution to the film, Mechoulam's presence serves as its intellectual and emotional anchor: a closing record of a lifetime dedicated to understanding the medical and scientific potential of cannabis.

The Pl*nt also features cannabis educator Jorge Cervantes, whose books reached growers where laws could not; Boy Ramsahai, Founder of Royal Queen Seeds; attorney Meital Manzuri, who has spent her career navigating the legal contradictions around the plant; hemp entrepreneur Vincent Lartizien, turning the crop into biomaterials and nutrition; influencer Max Buechse, exploring new forms of consumption; and the Brushetts, a family whose child found relief from epilepsy through CBD. Together, they present cannabis not simply as an industry subject, but as a story shaped by science, medicine, policy, public perception, personal experience and cultural change.

The plant_HempField
View of a company's hemp fields during the cultivation season.

"For too long, this plant has been reduced to a debate or a stigma. We wanted to bring science, medicine, history and human experience into the same room, and let people decide what to do with what they see. After watching this film, I don't think anyone will look at cannabis the same way again." - Boy Ramsahai

With its industry premiere event set for Mary Jane Berlin, "The Pl*nt" is already available to mainstream audiences through Amazon Prime Video in Spain. RQS and HighVideo are actively working with Amazon on an international rollout.

Availability

"The Pl*nt" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Spain.
Amazon Prime Video: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/0RYO1GFDQNTSTXG0F8H2YABJ70/ref=atv_sr_fle_c_sr782405_pvsearchresults_1_1
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXmdXSJgO28
Duration: 51 minutes.

About Royal Queen Seeds

Established in Amsterdam in 2007 and headquartered in Barcelona, Royal Queen Seeds is an international cannabis genetics company with a strong presence across Europe and beyond. Known for its research-led approach to breeding, education and innovation, RQS offers a wide range of cannabis genetics, including autoflowering varieties and proprietary F1 hybrids, while supporting cultivators through extensive educational resources and grow guides.

The company has received multiple industry awards, including recognition as "Best Seedbank of the Year" at the International Cannabis Awards. RQS operates online in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and more than 20 European countries, with physical locations in Amsterdam and Durban, South Africa.

Learn more at: https://www.royalqueenseeds.com/the-plant

About HighVideo Films

HighVideo Films is a Barcelona-based audiovisual production company dedicated to creating compelling stories that inform, inspire, and connect with audiences. The company develops and produces content across television, digital platforms, and streaming services, spanning documentaries, branded content, advertising campaigns, corporate films, and live event productions.

With expertise covering the entire creative process - from concept development and production to post-production and distribution - HighVideo Films combines creative storytelling with innovative production techniques to deliver high-quality audiovisual experiences for both local and international audiences.

Learn more at https://highvideo.tv/

Media Contact

Judith Balastegui
media@royalqueenseeds.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52b50073-4850-4018-bf25-58069f6b224e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c436e97-2103-44d3-804a-7a4f2768875a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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