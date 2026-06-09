VALLOUREC AND ULTRA CORPOTECH PVT LTD SIGN A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR THE DEPLOYMENT OF ITS VAM THREADING CAPABILITIES IN INDIA

Meudon, on June 9, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ultra Corpotech Pvt Ltd, a premium supplier to major Oilfield Services companies based in India and the United States. The implementation of this MoU is planned for late 2026, with commissioning expected in early 2027.

The collaboration is intended to build a closer and sustainable cooperation to better serve Oilfield Services customers and partners in India. By establishing a highly efficient and streamlined supply chain, this initiative will offer optimized access to VAM products through certified local production.

The agreement reflects a broader structural transformation of the Oil & Gas supply chain, as major Oilfield Services companies continue to rebalance their manufacturing footprint globally. Over the past decade, more than 50% of their manufacturing activities have shifted from North America to the Eastern Hemisphere, including around the Mumbai region, which combines a competitive industrial base with strategic proximity to Middle Eastern markets.

By partnering with Ultra Corpotech Pvt Ltd, a well-established global industrial player, Vallourec is able to support this evolution through a capital-efficient model while maintaining the highest quality standards. For Ultra Corpotech Pvt Ltd, the integration of VAM technology through a dedicated Threading Cell provides access to the premium segment while delivering significant gains in operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Jérôme Favre, Vallourec Senior Vice-President OCTG, Services and Accessories Business Line, commented:"This agreement marks a significant step in Vallourec's strategy to develop localized access to its VAM premium solutions and build closer industrial relationships with major Oilfield Services customers in India. The collaboration enables both partners to rapidly respond to customer demand with controlled industrial risks and a limited investment footprint."

Ashok Bhosle, Chairman & Managing Director of Ultra Corpotech Pvt Ltd, commented: "Ultra is delighted to partner with Vallourec to foster a stronger and more sustainable collaboration aimed at enhancing support for Oilfield Services customers and partners across India. This strategic alliance further strengthens Ultra's commitment to delivering integrated turnkey solutions to the Oilfield Services industry. Together with Vallourec, Ultra looks forward to expanding this relationship, driving long-term value creation, broadening access to premium tubular solutions, and delivering meaningful operational efficiencies and benefits to customers and stakeholders."

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44(0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10 actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

Tel: + 1 718 421 8374

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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