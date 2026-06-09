The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
The Diverse Income Trust plc
09th June 2026
It is announced that at the close of business on 08th Jun 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
08th June 2026 119.44 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 119.65 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
09th June 2026