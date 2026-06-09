Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) ("FUTR" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its acquisition of the assets of a North American financial planning platform with an established user base across the United States and Canada. The acquired assets have been transferred to FUTR free and clear of all claims, liens, and encumbrances. The acquisition is expected to serve as a direct accelerant to Revenue Stream 1 (Payment and Banking Rails) and Revenue Stream 2 (Agent-Driven Lead Generation), the two core commercial engines of the FUTR platform.

Highlights

FUTR acquires proven financial planning IP that has produced nearly 1.0 million consumer plans across North America since its launch in 2016, based on internal data from the acquired platform





Consumers actively identifying auto and mortgage loans within their financial plans create direct pipeline synergies with FUTR Payments (Revenue Stream 1)





Acquired platform connects high-intent consumers to an active base of financial advisors and insurance professionals, accelerating FUTR's Agent-Driven Lead Generation engine (Revenue Stream 2), targeting activation in Q3 2026





FUTR Agent App document enrichment and incentives may improve lead quality and financial plan completion across the combined consumer base





Integration of the acquired financial planning IP with the FUTR Agent App is expected to be completed in Q4 2026, significantly expanding the FUTR Agent App functionality

Strategic Fit

Based on internal data from the acquired platform, the financial planning software has produced nearly 1.0 million plans for North American consumers since its launch in 2016, with an established base of US and Canadian consumers actively identifying auto and mortgage loans, insurance needs, and investment priorities within their plans. This maps directly to FUTR's Agent-Driven Lead Generation engine (Revenue Stream 2), which will become active through the acquired platform and is targeting full activation in Q3 2026. This further creates potential pipeline synergies with FUTR Payments (Revenue Stream 1), which already serves over 160 active US auto dealerships and helps borrowers save thousands of dollars in interest through optimized payment scheduling.

Integration of the acquired financial planning IP with the FUTR Agent App is expected to be completed in Q4 2026, significantly expanding FUTR's ability to deliver personalized financial information to North American consumers at scale. Based on historical data from the acquired platform, approximately 75% of consumer plans are expected to be for US consumers and the balance in Canada, reinforcing the US-first focus of FUTR's core payments and lead generation businesses.

Further, the acquisition accelerates FUTR's strategy of building comprehensive financial relationships with consumers entering the ecosystem through the auto channel. A consumer served by FUTR Payments on an auto loan could now be offered a full financial planning module anchored by that auto purchase, extending the relationship across insurance, mortgage, investment, and advisory needs through FUTR's lead generation partners. FUTR Agent App document enrichment and incentives may also improve lead quality and financial plan completion across the combined consumer base.

"This acquisition puts a proven, high-intent consumer audience directly inside the FUTR ecosystem," said Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer of The FUTR Corporation. "We are not just acquiring assets. We are acquiring a validated consumer relationship in financial services, anchored by exactly the auto and mortgage moments our payments business already serves."

Transaction Details

The transaction was structured as an asset purchase. As consideration, FUTR will issue 1,500,000 units at a deemed price of CAD $0.20 per unit (aggregate deemed value of CAD $300,000), each consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.50 until May 30, 2028, unless the stock trades at $1.25 per share on a volume weighted average price basis over a 10-day period at which point the Board may determine to accelerate the expiration date of the warrants to 30 days following a press release announcing such. The issuance is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval and compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws, including National Instrument 45-106. RCC Advisory acted as financial advisor to FUTR on the transaction. Key members of the team are expected to remain through the transition, with full operational integration anticipated over the coming months.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, operates FUTR Payments, a live US auto dealer payments business across approximately 160 active dealerships, and a North American consumer financial planning platform with approximately 1.0 million plans produced since 2016. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated product launches, the EQI joint venture, dealer network targets, and revenue expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300723

Source: The FUTR Corporation