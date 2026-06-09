Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the final staged cash option payment under its option agreement (the "Agreement") with LCL Resources Limited ("LCL") in respect of its exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Quinchía Gold Project and the Andes Gold Project, located in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca belt (the "Projects").

The Company made the final staged cash option payment of AUD$4.5 million under the Agreement, bringing the total staged cash payments made to date to AUD$7.5 million. With the completion of all staged cash option payments, the Company has satisfied all cash payment conditions and has exercised its option to acquire 100% ownership of the Projects. Total cash consideration under the Agreement is AUD$14 million, which includes AUD$7.5 million in staged cash payments which have now been made and a further AUD$6.5 million cash payment payable contingent upon certain production milestones. The Agreement also provides for a 1% net smelter return royalty on future gold production from the Quinchía Gold Project, subject to a buyback option.

Operations at the Quinchía Gold Project continue to advance at pace. The Company now has more than 160 employees and contractors working on the ground at Quinchía, reflecting the rapid mobilization of its in-country workforce as exploration and development activities accelerate. Three drill rigs are currently turning at Quinchía, supporting the continued definition and expansion of the project's Mineral Resources.

Tiger is deeply committed to the people and communities of the Quinchía region, and to building enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with local stakeholders. The Company supports the region through numerous social programs designed to deliver lasting value to the communities in which it operates. As part of this commitment, Tiger has built and is operating a fully functioning medical clinic that provides essential healthcare services to the Quinchía communities, including pre-natal care and dental check-ups.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, in which Tiger owns a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the transfer and registration of title to the Projects; the contingent production milestone payment of AUD$6.5 million and the circumstances under which it may become payable; the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Projects; planned drilling programs; the Company's goal of advancing the Projects toward a production decision; and the potential to expand or define Mineral Resources; and statements regarding the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, that t title to the Projects will transfer to and be registered in the name Company as anticipated, that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to fund the contingent production milestone payment when due, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk that title to the Projects may not transfer to or be registered in the name of the Company as expected; the risk that the Company may not have sufficient financial resources to fund the contingent production milestone payment or other obligations under the Agreement; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain its interest in the Projects; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300696

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.