Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces that it has recently completed its first phase work programs on its Nevada properties. This work has significantly expanded the Company's understanding of each project as the Company is advancing each project towards a drill program.

"In a matter of months since acquiring the Jericho and Gator properties we have had initial field visits, compiled historic data and conducted our first field programs. Our enthusiasm for these two projects has greatly increased as a result," stated Ian Foreman, P.Geo., VP, Exploration of Maverick Gold and Silver "ideally we intend to be drilling both projects during 2026."

Gator Property

The Gator property is located in Pershing and Lander Counties, approximately 56 km (35 miles) south-southwest of Battle Mountain.

Work completed at the Gator property consisted of a magnetotelluric, or MT, geophysical survey over the Gator South target and detailed geological mapping over the GSX target, which is located immediately to the south of the Gator South target.

The next steps at Gator will be the selection of drill targets and the amendment of the existing drill permit to include the GSX target.

The new mapping over the GSX target has significantly increased the areal extent of the high-level hydrothermal alteration within the calcareous sediments of the Havallah Formation. This favourable alteration style has now been mapped over an area extending 1,200 metres by 700 metres.

In addition, this mapping has significantly refined the Company's understanding of the GSX target and has provided critical conclusions that will be used for our planned drill program as follows:

The GSX Northeast Structure provides primary structural control to the mineral system, with the best alteration and geochemistry located at intersections with secondary north-northeast structures

Lithology provides an equally important mineral control - a mappable calcareous sandstone-siltstone sub-unit hosts strong alteration and mineralization disseminated well away from structural feeders

The favorable sub-unit demonstrates significantly stronger deformation than other Havallah units, suggesting more complex structural preparation prior to mineralization

The Northeast Structure and north-northeast intersections are the focus of hydrothermal fluid flow, with historic rock chip sampling demonstrating local strong disseminated mineralization including up to 0.128 g/t Au, 601 ppm As, 371 ppm Sb, and 58 ppm Hg.

At the covered Gator South target, a detailed MT survey was completed to assist in target definition under Triassic-aged volcanic rocks. MT is an excellent form of geophysics for mapping contrasts in subsurface resistivity, which helps to identify potential alteration zones and fluid pathways at depth. This is particularly true for buried targets such as Gator South.

The geophysical survey confirmed the location of key lithologic contacts as well as indicating that two north-northwest structures continue at least 1,100 metres north from the GSX target. These deep-seated structures that feature strong silicification at GSX indicate that the Gator South and GSX targets are potentially part of the same, larger, mineralizing system.

Jericho Property:

The Jericho Property is located approximately 40 km northeast of Pioche and is within the Eastern Calderas mineralized district.

Work completed at Jericho consisted of property wide prospecting and sampling as well as the collection of drone footage.

The Jericho property is host to low sulfidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization made up of quartz veins, breccias, and stockwork zones that occur within two sub-parallel northeast striking structural corridors: the West Trend and the East Trend.

The Company was able to confirm that the West Trend does continue for at least 4 kilometres and were able to identify two additional zones - the Upper Flats and the NE Extension Zones.

The West Trend now includes (from southwest to northeast) the Helen, Tempa, Fluorite Flats, Upper Flats, and the NE Extension Zones. Over the four-kilometre length of the trend, the difference in elevation from the Helen Zone to the NE Extension Zone is approximately 1,700 feet, or 520 metres. The surface expression of the mineralization varies from multiple metre wide quartz/calcite veins and stockwork at Helen, to 2- to 10-metre-wide quartz/adularia vein and associated stockwork zones at Tempa, to stockwork zones at Fluorite Flats and Upper Flats, to low temperature silica alteration at the NE Extension Zone.

The East Trend is subparallel to the West Trend and has been traced for approximately two kilometres. This structural corridor is host to the President's, Miramonte and Northeast Zones.

170 chip channel and grab samples were taken throughout the property. The results are pending and will be reported upon receipt from the laboratory and compilation into the Company's database. Subject to positive assay results, the next phase of work at Jericho is expected to include drill target definition and the initiation of the permitting process.

The Company has not independently verified these historical results.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Tullar, C.P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and an independent Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company is focused in Nevada and British Columbia; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation