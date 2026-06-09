Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company - 1

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC?

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SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC





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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-holdings-in-company-1-1174455