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WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 16:54
17,975 Euro
-1,05 % -0,190
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UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
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17,83518,03018:16
17,85018,04518:15
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Universal Music Group N.V. successfully prices €1.0bn of new Eurobond Notes

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES.

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully priced €500m of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2030 and €500m of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2036 (collectively, the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on June 16, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be issued from the Company's Euro Medium Term Note programme, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and sold to investors outside the U.S. in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing indebtedness and paying transaction fees and expenses.

BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Global Coordinators, IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Mizuho Securities Europe GmbH, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Santander and Société Générale acted as Active Bookrunners, and BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and MUFG acted as Co-managers on the offering.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements with respect to UMG's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'profit forecast', 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'probability', 'risk', 'target', 'aspiration', 'objective', 'will', 'endeavour', 'optimistic', 'prospects', 'outlook' and similar expressions or variations on such expressions or the negative of such expressions. Although UMG believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are related to factors that are outside UMG's control, including, but not limited to, UMG's inability to compete successfully and to identify, attract, sign and retain successful recording artists and songwriters, failure of streaming and subscription adoption or revenue to grow or to grow less rapidly than anticipated, UMG's reliance on digital service providers, UMG's inability to execute its business strategy, the global nature of UMG's operations, changes in global economic and financial conditions, UMG's inability to protect its intellectual property and against piracy, challenges related to generative AI, UMG's inability to attract and retain key personnel, UMG's restructuring and reorganization activities, UMG's acquisitions and other investments, changes in laws and regulations (and UMG's compliance therewith), and the other risks that have been described in the 2025 annual report and the base prospectus dated May 22, 2026, as supplemented on June 5, 2026. Accordingly, UMG cautions readers against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. UMG disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-successfully-prices-1-0bn-of-new-eurobond-notes-302795533.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.