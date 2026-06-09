Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Winamp Group SA (the "Company") (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN) is pleased to invite shareholders, holders of convertible bonds and holders of subscription rights to attend the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Belgian time) at the Company's registered office.

Agenda and proposed resolutions

1. Review of the management report of the Board of Directors and the statutory auditor's report on the annual accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

2. Approval of the annual accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and appropriation of the results.

Proposed resolution: The General Meeting approves the annual accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

3. Continuity of the Company (continuation of the Company's activities)

Proposed resolution: The General Meeting decides to continue the Company's activities after having reviewed the Special Report of the Board of Directors prepared in accordance with Article 7:228 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

4. Discharge of the directors from liability for the performance of their mandates during the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Proposed resolution: The General Meeting grants discharge, by separate vote for each director, to the directors for the performance of their mandates during the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

5. Discharge of the statutory auditor from liability for the performance of its mandate during the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Proposed resolution: The General Meeting grants discharge to the statutory auditor for the performance of its mandate during the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

To be adopted, the resolutions under items 2 to 5 of the agenda must obtain a simple majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or duly represented at the Meeting.

All supporting documents relating to the Meeting are available on the Company's website at www.winamp-group.com under the "General Meeting" section

Participation formalities

To attend the Ordinary General Meeting, shareholders must comply with the following requirements:

Holders of registered shares wishing to attend or be represented at the Meeting must notify the Board of Directors no later than Friday, June 19, 2026 by email to legal@winamp.com

Holders of dematerialized shares wishing to attend or be represented at the Meeting must deposit at the registered office of the Company or send by email to legal@winamp.com, no later than Friday, June 19, 2026, a certificate issued by their authorized financial institution confirming the unavailability of the dematerialized shares until the closing of the Meeting.

Natural persons attending the Meeting as security holders, proxy holders or representatives of legal entities must provide proof of identity. Representatives of legal entities must provide documents evidencing their authority to act.

For registration purposes, participants are invited to present themselves at the registered office of the Company, Route de Lennik 451, 1070 Brussels, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:50 a.m.

Each shareholder may be represented by a proxy holder. Original proxy forms prepared in accordance with the model prescribed by the Company must be received at the Company's registered office no later than Friday, June 19, 2026. Proxy forms may also be sent by email to legal@winamp.com, provided that the signed originals are submitted to the bureau of the Meeting before the start of the Meeting. The proxy forms are available on the Company's website.

Holders of convertible bonds or subscription rights wishing to attend the Meeting may do so in an advisory capacity only and must notify the Board of Directors no later than Friday, June 19, 2026 by email to legal@winamp.com

For the Board of Directors,

Alexandre Saboundjian,

Managing Director

NEXT EVENT

June 25, 2026 10h00: Ordinary General Meeting

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. Leveraging extensive expertise across multiple business segments, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to shape the future of the music industry by continuously investing in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group promotes the values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp's vision is a world where artists and fans are connected like never before through a state-of-the-art music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative royalty collection solution. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a package of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

WINAMP GROUP SA

Public Limited (Société anonyme)

Registered Office: Route de Lennik 451

1070 Bruxelles

Belgique

Enterprise Number (Brussels Register of Legal Entities, French-speaking division): 0473.699.203

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609907002/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com