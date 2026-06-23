The Ghent Enterprise Court confirms its jurisdiction in the proceedings initiated by Jamendo seeking recovery of an approximately EUR 16 million commercial claim against NVIDIA Technologies Belgium, while Jamendo files a federal lawsuit in the United States against NVIDIA Corporation.

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Brussels and Paris: ALWIN) today announces a significant development in the actions undertaken by its subsidiary Jamendo SA to protect its intellectual property rights and those of the artists it represents in the context of the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

Filing of a Federal Lawsuit Against NVIDIA in the United States

On June 22, 2026, Jamendo filed a complaint before a U.S. Federal Court against NVIDIA Corporation.

The complaint concerns the alleged unauthorized use of Jamendo-related content in the development and operation of artificial intelligence technologies. It includes claims for copyright infringement, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and other causes of action available under U.S. law.

The copyright claims are brought pursuant to the U.S. Copyright Act and seek the remedies available under applicable law, including damages and injunctive relief.

Under the U.S. Copyright Act, statutory damages may, in certain circumstances and subject to the applicable legal requirements, be awarded in amounts of up to USD 30,000 per infringed work, and up to USD 150,000 per infringed work in cases of willful infringement.

A First Favorable Decision in Belgium

On June 11, 2026, the Ghent Enterprise Court confirmed its jurisdiction in the proceedings initiated by Jamendo against NVIDIA Technologies Belgium concerning a commercial claim of approximately EUR 16 million.

This claim arises from Jamendo's invoicing of the alleged unauthorized use of musical content (more than 55,000 works) and related data exploited by Jamendo. The underlying facts of this commercial claim are also at the heart of the proceedings initiated in the United States under intellectual property and contractual legal theories.

Through this decision, the Court rejected the procedural objections raised by NVIDIA Technologies Belgium and established a timetable for the continuation of the proceedings.

The parties are expected to exchange written submissions between the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027, with oral pleadings currently scheduled for June 24, 2027.

Protecting Artists' Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Jamendo believes that the issues raised by these proceedings extend beyond its own commercial interests and concern broader questions relating to the use of copyrighted works in the training and development of generative artificial intelligence systems.

Through these actions, Jamendo seeks to protect its rights, the rights of the artists it represents, and the licensing frameworks that ensure creators are properly recognized and compensated for the use of their works.

"These actions reflect our commitment to protecting the rights of Jamendo and the artists who entrust us with the commercialization of their works," said Alexandre Saboundjian, Chief Executive Officer of Winamp Group. "As artificial intelligence continues to transform the music industry, we believe it is essential that creators and rights holders are properly recognized, compensated and protected."

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together the essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the legal proceedings described above. These proceedings are at an early stage and remain subject to the assessment of the competent courts. No assurance can be given regarding their outcome or any potential financial impact. Winamp Group will provide further updates as appropriate and in accordance with its regulatory disclosure obligations.

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Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com