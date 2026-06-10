DJ Zentra Group plc: Change of Registered Office

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Change of Registered Office 10-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 June 2026 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Change of Registered Office Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that its registered office has changed to its new headquarters at Northspring, 70 Spring Gardens, Manchester M2 2BQ with immediate effect. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 430820 EQS News ID: 2342642 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 10, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)