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WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Immobilien
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ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Zentra Group plc: Change of Registered Office

DJ Zentra Group plc: Change of Registered Office 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Change of Registered Office 
10-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 June 2026 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Change of Registered Office 

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, announces that its registered office has changed to its new headquarters at 
Northspring, 70 Spring Gardens, Manchester M2 2BQ with immediate effect. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) 
 
Ross Andrews 
 
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk 
 
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 
 
Tomas Klaassen 
 
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk 

About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 430820 
EQS News ID:  2342642 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2342642&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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