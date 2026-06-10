Schaeffler and Sonatus incorporate edge AI into motion control to accelerate the shift to centralized electrical and electronic architectures.

Sonatus software is seamlessly integrated into Schaeffler control units, reducing OEMs' integration and validation efforts.

The partnership strengthens Schaeffler's position as a system and software partner for software-defined vehicles.

Schaeffler and Sonatus, a leader in intelligence-driven, software-defined vehicle technology, today announced a global partnership to bring Edge AI into motion control solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). By combining Schaeffler's control units with Sonatus's AI-driven software, the companies enable intelligence directly at the vehicle edge accelerating development, reducing complexity, and unlocking continuous improvement throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

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Signing of the partnership agreement (from left): Rodrigo Peres, Senior Vice President, Business Unit Vehicle and Battery Controls at Schaeffler AG, and Marc Synnot, General Manager, Ireland Operations at Sonatus..

Software-defined vehicles require more than powerful hardware they depend on seamless interaction between hardware, software, and data. The joint solution integrates Sonatus Collector AI and Sonatus AI Director into Schaeffler's control units, creating a ready-to-use foundation for next-generation vehicle architectures and ensuring a faster time to market.

"Software-defined vehicles require a robust and scalable hardware foundation," said Thomas Stierle, CEO E-Mobility at Schaeffler AG. "Our control units run data-driven and AI-based functions within the vehicle, enabling the next generation of vehicle architectures."

From hardware to intelligent systems

As The Motion Technology Company, Schaeffler contributes its cross-domain control units and comprehensive system integration expertise across powertrain, energy, chassis, and body domains enabling centralized and zonal architectures that form the backbone of an SDV.

Sonatus brings to the partnership a proven track record in production-grade, AI-driven technology for software-defined vehicles that is deployed in more than 8 million vehicles. Its solutions extend Schaeffler's systems with embedded AI capabilities:

Sonatus Collector AI enables targeted, real-time data collection without relying on large-scale data logging

Sonatus AI Director allows the deployment and lifecycle management of AI models directly on the vehicle

"Hardware centralization is the first step; the software-defined vehicle is realized when AI can be running at the edge and when hardware continuously learns and adapts. Together with Schaeffler, we are turning static control units into dynamic, intelligence-driven systems," said Jeff Chou, CEO and co-founder of Sonatus.

Clear benefits for OEMs

The solution developed by the partners allows automakers to run and continuously improve key vehicle functions such as steering, braking, and energy management directly on the control unit. New features and optimizations can be deployed over the vehicle's lifecycle without hardware changes.

Flexible data collection enables faster issue resolution and deeper insights into vehicle performance, equipping OEMs to better manage increasing system complexity while significantly accelerating development cycles.

The partnership underlines Schaeffler's strategic focus on software and systems engineering for software-defined vehicles. By combining hardware, embedded software and system integration expertise, Schaeffler helps customers manage increasing system complexity and accelerate the adoption of future vehicle architectures.

"Our central control units are equipped with a pre-integrated software infrastructure that includes solutions such as Sonatus products. This significantly simplifies integration for OEMs and helps them accelerate the centralization of their software architecture," said Rodrigo Peres, Schaeffler's senior vice president of Business Unit Vehicle and Battery Controls.

Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world's largest family-owned companies and one of Germany's most innovative companies.

About Sonatus

Sonatus is a leading technology provider for intelligence-driven software-defined vehicles that are scalable and upgradable. Our AI solutions and software-defined technologies empower OEMs and suppliers to reduce costs, accelerate time-to-market, and deliver uncompromised quality. Founded in 2018, Sonatus is privately held, backed by leading investors spanning the automotive, semiconductor, and venture capital sectors, and its technology is in more than 8 million production vehicles from leading global automakers. Sonatus is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. (Silicon Valley), with regional headquarters in Dublin, and offices in Bangalore, Detroit, Frankfurt, Kraków, Paris, Pune, Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.sonatus.com.

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Leslie Clavin

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leslie.clavin@sonatus.com