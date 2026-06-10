

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - U.S. chip equipment maker Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) announced on Wednesday that it has opened a $500 million manufacturing and R&D facility in Singapore to support growing demand for equipment used to make artificial intelligence chips.



The new Tampines Campus more than doubles Applied Materials' advanced cleanroom capacity in Singapore and is already operating at volume production.



Applied Materials expects to add about 1,000 jobs in Singapore over the next few years tied to the expansion.



'Our expanded manufacturing operations in Singapore strengthen Applieds ability to deliver semiconductor manufacturing equipment that chipmakers need to bring next-generation chips to market faster', Chief Executive Gary Dickerson said in a statement.



The facility uses autonomous robots, AI-assisted quality inspection and augmented reality tools for technician training.



It is designed to achieve Singapore's Green Mark Platinum certification and includes an onsite solar panel system and closed-loop water reclamation.



Applied Materials has operated in Singapore for 35 years. The new campus is part of its Singapore 2030 plan to broaden local partnerships and R&D capabilities.



The company has invested more than $400 million in its U.S. equipment manufacturing infrastructure over the past five years and is building a $5 billion R&D center in Silicon Valley, set to become operational this year.



On the Nasdaq, Applied Materials shares closed up 1.43 percent at $499.21 Tuesday and fell 1.69 percent to $490.75 in overnight trading.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News