A group of researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar have designed a silver-free silicon (Si) tunnel oxide passivated back contact (TBC) using a dual-polarity aluminum (Al) contact engineering strategy, specialized aluminum pastes and optimized firing conditions. "The novelty of this study is the demonstration of screen-printed aluminum contacts on both n-type and p-type poly-Si/SiOx passivated contacts for back-contact silicon solar cells, providing a potential pathway toward silver-free back-contact solar cells," corresponding ...

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