Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) ("FUTR" or the "Company") today announced it will host an investor update webinar on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET. The webinar, titled "One Million Plans: How FUTR Planning Accelerates the Agent App," will provide investors and shareholders with a detailed walkthrough of the Company's recently announced North American financial planning asset acquisition, including the unit economics and current revenue profile of the acquired platform and its strategic implications for the FUTR platform.

Webinar Details

Title: One Million Plans: How FUTR Planning Accelerates the Agent App

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Format: Live webinar

Registration: Register here

Topics to Be Covered

CEO Alex McDougall, Chairman G. Scott Paterson, and Mindy Bruns, Chief Business Officer will walk through the following topics:

The acquisition of a North American financial planning platform that has produced nearly 1.0 million consumer plans over the last decade, and why the financial plan represents the highest-signal top-of-funnel asset in consumer finance

Unit economics and revenue generation of the acquired platform, including the existing base of financial advisors actively purchasing leads and the current revenue profile of the business

The direct acceleration of Revenue Stream 1 (Payment and Banking Rails) and Revenue Stream 2 (Agent-Driven Lead Generation) through the acquisition

The path to FUTR Agent App user growth through the combined FUTR Payments and FUTR Planning consumer base of over 1.2 million high-intent profiles

FUTR Payments auto dealer traction and the pipeline synergies between FUTR Planning and FUTR Payments, including how financial plans surface pre-qualified auto and mortgage consumers directly into the FUTR Payments network

"This acquisition brings a revenue-generating business into the FUTR ecosystem from day one, with an existing advisor buyer base actively purchasing leads and a nearly 1.0 million plan library that becomes the foundation of our Agent App strategy," said Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer of The FUTR Corporation. "We are looking forward to walking investors through the unit economics and showing exactly how this platform accelerates both of our core revenue streams."

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to register in advance. A replay will be made available following the event.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, operates FUTR Payments, a live US auto dealer payments business across approximately 160 active dealerships, and a North American consumer financial planning platform with approximately 1.0 million plans produced over the last decade. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated product launches, the EQI joint venture, dealer network targets, and revenue expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300870

Source: The FUTR Corporation