Eckem Holdings Berhad: Eckem Holdings Receives Platinum Distribution Award 2025 From Wacker Chemie

SHAH ALAM, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Eckem Holdings Berhad ("Eckem Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a specialty industrial chemical solutions provider in Malaysia, which also undertakes the manufacturing and trading of rubber products, has received the Distribution Award 2025 (Platinum Level) from Wacker Chemie AG ("Wacker Chemie"), in recognition of the Group's distribution performance in 2025.

(L-R) Tan Kwang Wah, MD, Jack Tan, ED of Eckem Holdings Berhad; Nickson Chua, Business Development Manager of Eckem (JB) Sdn. Bhd.; Veronica Wong, Regional Manager Sustainability and Tom Cheong, Regional Market Development Manager of Wacker Chemie AG

Wacker Chemie is a Germany-based global specialty chemicals group with a broad portfolio spanning silicones, polymers, biosolutions and polysilicon, serving customers across more than 100 countries. Eckem Holdings was appointed as a distributor of Wacker Chemie in Malaysia since 2023.The Platinum Level recognition reflects the strength of Eckem Holdings' distribution performance and its role in connecting international specialty chemical principals with Malaysia's industrial customer base.

The recognition comes as Eckem Holdings advances its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. As outlined in the prospectus, proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for key initiatives including the construction of new corporate office, warehouse and laboratory, the expansion of new production line for the Group's rubber products segment, repayment of bank borrowings, working capital requirements and listing expenses.

Mr. Tan Khai Jeik (Jack Tan), Executive Director of Eckem Holdings Berhad, commented, "We are honoured to receive the Distribution Award 2025 at Platinum Level from Wacker Chemie. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to service reliability, technical support and long-term customer relationships. As Eckem Holdings progresses towards our ACE Market listing, this achievement further reinforces our position within the specialty industrial chemicals industry and our commitment to supporting Malaysia's industrial and manufacturing ecosystem."

Eckem Holdings' IPO has been open for application since 25 May 2026 and is scheduled to close on 19 June 2026, ahead of its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 3 July 2026 at an IPO price of RM0.12 per share, with a market capitalisation of RM75.00 million upon listing.

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ABOUT ECKEM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Based in Malaysia, Eckem Holdings Berhad ("Eckem Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is principally involved in the distribution, sales and application formulation of specialty industrial chemical products, serving downstream industrial users in the manufacturing segment, compounders and resellers. The Group also undertakes the manufacturing and trading of rubber products, comprising personal care and lifestyle products. Since the establishment of Eckem Sdn Bhd in 2007, Eckem Holdings has built a strong reputation for delivering customised specialty industrial chemical solutions, reliable supply and technical support that enhance customers' production processes. Moving forward, the Group aims to strengthen its operational capabilities and expand its market presence to support the growing demand for specialty industrial chemical products within Malaysia's industrial ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.eckem.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Eckem Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Mandy Tan

Email: m.tan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Eckem Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/eckem-holdings-receives-platinum-distribution-award-2025-from-wacker-chemie-1174937