Join Jon Bey, CEO of Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND), as he takes you inside the company's pure-play uranium exploration strategy in Canada's premier Athabasca Basin. With a portfolio of 10 projects, including the flagship Davidson River - 31,000 hectares surrounded by billion-dollar majors like Cameco, Orano, and NexGen - Standard Uranium is positioned for a major discovery. Jon reveals how they've identified 71 kilometers of conductive corridors, and why a recent multi-physics survey with Fleet Space has given them the missing piece: proper gravity lows that line up with drill targets. Learn about their upcoming 5,000-10,000 meter drill program starting the first week of June 2026, the innovative project generator business that funds exploration on other projects without diluting shareholders, and near-term catalysts including assay results from Corvo and Rochas/Roché project, and the return of the high-grade Sun Dog project. With global uranium demand surging - driven by AI data centers, new reactor builds in China and India, and a looming supply gap - Standard Uranium's $15 million market cap offers a leveraged opportunity to participate in the next major basement-hosted discovery.