Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vier Bohrlöcher, vier Treffer - bestätigt sich hier ein neues Uran-System?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853666 | ISIN: JP3866800000 | Ticker-Symbol: MAT1
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 16:53
20,075 Euro
-4,02 % -0,840
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,69820,77517:23
19,89220,18017:24
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 17:18 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Panasonic Connect Europe: TOUGHBOOK GUARD SETS NEW STANDARDS FOR HARDWARE-BASED ENDPOINT SECURITY

Secure-by-design embedded BIOS protection delivers continuous hardware assurance from manufacturing through deployment and end-of-life

WIESBADEN, Germany, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has introduced TOUGHBOOK Guard, a new firmware-based security feature built directly into the BIOS to deliver enterprise-grade protection throughout the entire device lifecycle. As cybersecurity risks increase, additional security layers from hardware vendors are now essential. TOUGHBOOK Guard uses a secure-by-design approach, embedding hardware-level protection directly into the BIOS at the manufacturing level, rather than relying solely on software controls. This protects endpoints before and during deployment.

TOUGHBOOK Guard continuously validates the device's hardware configuration against an approved baseline. This ensures that only authorised components remain active even before the OS loads. This enables early detection of rogue or unauthorised hardware that traditional endpoint security cannot see. TOUGHBOOK Guard does not require a network connection, allowing hardware to be secured in offline or air-gapped environments.

Increased Device Integrity and Protection

TOUGHBOOK Guard supports a 'secure-by-design' approach. It enables organisations to validate whether hardware components remain unchanged from the factory-approved configuration; and detect unauthorised component swaps or tampering during post-deployment.

This gives businesses complete confidence in TOUGHBOOK devices and connected hardware all the way from manufacturing, through deployment, service, and end-of-life.

Designed for Mission-Critical Environments

For government, defence, critical national infrastructure, and emergency services users, supply chain integrity is now a strategic requirement. TOUGHBOOK Guard has been engineered to meet the expectations of the most demanding operational environments where device integrity and operational resilience are non-negotiable. It defends against OS-level compromise and malware, sends real-time alerts to users, and can be fully customised during the planning phase.

TOUGHBOOK Guard is designed to meet recognised regulatory and security frameworks, and government mandates relating to hardware integrity, supply chain risk management, and zero trust architectures.

Futureproof Long-Duration Deployments

TOUGHBOOK Guard will be available on a project basis for all new TOUGHBOOK devices launched throughout the remainder of 2026. Its one-time licence (per-device) cost structure means there are no recurring subscription fees. This makes it particularly well-suited to long-term deployments across mission-critical environments, where predictability, control and total cost of ownership are key considerations.

"In any industry, data security is core to how effectively an organisation can operate. TOUGHBOOK Guard establishes that trust from day one and across the device lifecycle. This also shifts organisations from reactive compliance to proactive assurance, giving them the confidence that security controls remain effective, risks are actively managed, and hardware can be trusted across the entire supply chain," comments Chris Turner, Strategic Alliances & Services at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985485/Panasonic_TOUGHBOOK_Guard.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985484/Panasonic_Connect_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toughbook-guard-sets-new-standards-for-hardware-based-endpoint-security-302796928.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.