Join Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President and Director of HPQ Silicon Inc., for an exclusive deep dive into three breakthrough technologies ready for commercialization. After 10 years of R&D, HPQ is emerging with Gen4 silicon anode battery material achieving 7,000 mAh - among the highest ever recorded. HPQ builds full-size 18650 and 21700 cells, comparing them directly to the best graphite, and has already delivered a drone battery pack at 395 Wh/kg. Their disruptive plasma-based fume silica process cuts capital costs by 99%, turning quartz directly into high-performance powder without toxic byproducts - backed by an LOI with industry giant Evonik. And discover HPQ's autonomous hydrogen system: portable, pressurized hydrogen from recycled aluminum, providing off-grid energy, heat and water purification for mining camps, military applications and First Nations communities. With a CAD 3 million government grant, a 2-ton pilot line scaling to 50 tons per year (40 million cells annually), and multiple NDAs signed with graphite manufacturers and end users, HPQ is moving from R&D to revenue. Bernard explains why three verticals derisk the company and why the next 12-24 months will be transformational.