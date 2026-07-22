HPQ Silicon Inc.: HPQ Announces a Debt Settlement In Shares

MONTREAL, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process technologies, is pleased to announce that the Corporation has negotiated an agreement with a creditor of the Corporation (Creditor) regarding the payment in units of the Corporation, at a premium to market, in lieu of cash. As a result of this request, the Corporation's Board of Directors has approved the settlement agreement of outstanding debts totaling $70,625 owed to an arm's-length creditor for services rendered to Company between May 2025 and July 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, the outstanding debt of $70,625 will be settled by issuing 353,125 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the Creditor to subscribe to one common share at the price of $0.25 for a period of 4 years from the date of closing. Each share issued pursuant to the debt settlement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the transaction.

This settlement and the issuance of the securities pursuant thereto are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory authorities.

"The creditor's agreement to accept HPQ Units at a price approximately 20% above the recent market price reflects confidence in the Company's long-term value while allowing HPQ to preserve cash for the execution of its commercialization strategy," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer (TSX-V: HPQ - focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium-of which HPQ is a shareholder-the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials and commercializing HPQ ENDURA+ lithium-ion battery platforms incorporating Gen3 and Gen4 technologies, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Fumed Silica Reactor project is available for download [here], the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here], and METAGENE technology is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca), and on the Company's website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, BAA, MBA, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com