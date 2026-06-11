Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results

Mikron hosts the H1 2026 results media and analysts webcast on July 17, 2026



11.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Dear investor, Mikron will report its half-year 2026 results on July 17, 2026, by issuing a media release at 07:00 am CEST and publishing its half-year report 2026 at Financial Reports | Mikron Group Investors, analysts, and media representatives are invited to participate in a webcast presentation of the results. During the call, management will discuss the Group's financial performance and key business developments for the first half of the year, followed by a Q&A session. Date: July 17, 2026

Time: 10:00am (CEST)

Webcast / Dial-in details: Mikron half year 2026 results webcast Presenters:

Marc Desrayaud, CEO Mikron

Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Best regards

Philippe Wirth

CFO Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,570. Contact

Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group Phone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com Investor Relations Calendar

July 17, 2026, 7:00 am Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, half-year results 2026

July 17, 2026, 10:00 am Media and analyst webcast, half-year results 2026

Mikron is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland). Mikron Holding AG | Route du Vignoble 17 | 2017 Boudry | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com Unsubscribe



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