Mikron Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
Dear investor,
Mikron will report its half-year 2026 results on July 17, 2026, by issuing a media release at 07:00 am CEST and publishing its half-year report 2026 at Financial Reports | Mikron Group
Investors, analysts, and media representatives are invited to participate in a webcast presentation of the results.
During the call, management will discuss the Group's financial performance and key business developments for the first half of the year, followed by a Q&A session.
Date: July 17, 2026
Presenters:
Best regards
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group Phone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com Investor Relations Calendar
July 17, 2026, 7:00 am Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, half-year results 2026
July 17, 2026, 10:00 am Media and analyst webcast, half-year results 2026
Mikron is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland).
Mikron Holding AG | Route du Vignoble 17 | 2017 Boudry | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com
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End of Media Release
2343742 11.06.2026 CET/CEST