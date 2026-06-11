

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L, HLMAF), a British group of technology companies, on Thursday reported higher pre-tax income in the fiscal year ended March 2026 compared with the previous year. The profit growth was driven by the company's Sustainable Growth Model and diversified portfolio despite an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment.



For the full year, profit before tax increased to 490.7 million pounds from 384.3 million pounds in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 98.17 pence versus 78.14 pence last year.



On the adjusted basis, profit before tax increased to 564.5 million pounds from 459.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Basic adjusted earnings per share were 114.05 pence versus 94.23 pence last year.



Adjusted EBITDA rose to 661.5 pounds from 552.8 million pounds in the same period last year.



Operating profit jumped to 525.8 million pounds from 409.5 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue increased to 2.58 billion pounds from 2.25 billion pounds in the previous year.



Further, total dividend paid and proposed increased to 24.74 pence per share, comprising an interim dividend of 9.63 pence per share and a proposed final dividend of 15.11 pence per share.



Looking ahead, the company expects low double-digit percentage organic constant-currency revenue growth in fiscal 2027, supported by a strong order book and order intake.



Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to remain in line with fiscal 2026.



On Wednesday, Halma closed trading 0.30% higher at GBp 4,642 on the London Stock Exchange.



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