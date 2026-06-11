GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Signs SypherPK, One of the World's Largest Gaming Creators, to Click Management Roster

SypherPK reaches more than 20 million followers and subscribers across major social platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram

Addition of SypherPK and recent signing of Steak further strengthen Click's position as a scaled creator management and monetization platform

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) ("GameSquare" or the "Company") today announced that SypherPK, one of the world's largest Fortnite creators, has signed with Click Management, a GameSquare company.

SypherPK, also known as Ali Hassan, is one of gaming's most recognized and influential creators, with more than 20 million followers and subscribers across major social platforms, including YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. The signing represents Click's highest-profile creator addition to date and builds on GameSquare's recent momentum across talent management, brand partnerships, creator monetization and gaming culture.

"SypherPK is one of the most respected and commercially relevant creators in gaming, and his decision to join Click is a major validation of the platform GameSquare is building," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Our strategy is focused on partnering with elite creators and helping them scale into durable, diversified media businesses. With Click, Stream Hatchet, Zoned, FaZe Esports and our broader technology, creative and brand partnership capabilities, GameSquare is uniquely positioned to help creators unlock new opportunities while giving brands authentic access to the audiences shaping the future of entertainment."

The addition of SypherPK follows Click's recent signing of Steak, the second-largest Roblox creator, and the appointment of Justin Miclat as Chief Growth Officer of Click. Together, these additions further strengthen GameSquare's position as a scaled platform at the entryway to the creator economy, connecting world-class creators with global brands through an integrated platform spanning talent management, data analytics, creative services, and experiential activations.

Click's creator network now reaches more than 60 million followers across major social platforms, creating significant premium inventory for brands seeking authentic access to gaming, creator-led entertainment and youth-culture audiences.

"SypherPK has built one of the most powerful creator brands in gaming through consistency, authenticity and a deep connection with his community," said Justin Miclat, Chief Growth Officer of Click. "Our goal at Click is to help creators like Sypher scale beyond content into broader business platforms across brand partnerships, live experiences, merchandise, IP, and new forms of audience engagement. This is exactly the type of creator relationship that showcases the value of being part of the GameSquare ecosystem."

"Joining Click gives me a strong team and will help build upon the foundation we've established. They offer an experienced team and platform to keep growing the Sypher brand. We're going to work very closely together to create new opportunities for my community, brand partners and future projects," said SypherPK. "GameSquare and Click understand the creator economy, gaming culture, and how to build businesses that last. I'm excited for what we can build together."

GameSquare's creator platform continues to expand through a combination of strategic acquisitions, talent signings, proprietary data capabilities, and brand relationships. The Company provides creators with a data-led, full-stack solution spanning audience growth, content optimization, brand partnerships, experiential activations and monetization. This integrated approach enables GameSquare to deliver measurable outcomes for brands while helping creators build durable, diversified businesses.

About Click Management

Click Management is a leading talent management & ventures company representing creators and digital influencers. Founded by Grace Watkins, Emma Barnes and Elliott Watkins, Click has established itself as a global leader in digital talent management, and a trusted partner for talent and brands alike, helping creators grow their businesses and connecting them with world-class opportunities.

For more information, visit www.clickmedia.group.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future repurchases of its common stock, future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-signs-sypherpk-one-of-the-worlds-largest-gaming-creato-1175919