In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (GLXG) - up 229% at $3.15 Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) - up 82% at $2.46 Navan, Inc. (NAVN) - up 19% at $24.93 CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - up 17% at $2.17 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) - up 15% at $14.27 Robostrategy, Inc. (BOT) - up 8% at $37.97 Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH) - up 8% at $7.00 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) - up 8% at $3.18 Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - up 7% at $25.81 Kodiak AI, Inc. (KDK) - up 7% at $6.22

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) - down 35% at $4.70 VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) - down 26% at $1.50 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) - down 17% at $1.95 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) - down 15% at $8.40 Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG)- down 13% at $2.84 Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) - down 12% at $2.90 Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)- down 11% at $2.63 CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (CDTG) - down 10% at $2.52 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - down 9% at $183.52 Ucommune International Ltd (UK) - down 7% at $2.18

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX