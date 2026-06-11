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WKN: A0J3NX | ISIN: CH0025536027 | Ticker-Symbol: B5H
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 10:11
492,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
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BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
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476,00493,0018:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 17:58 Uhr
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Burckhardt Compression AG: Burckhardt Compression supports the decarbonization of aviation fuels securing a new order for SkyNRG's first sustainable aviation fuel production facility

Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressors and compressor systems, has secured an order from Technip Energies for the delivery of seven compressors for SkyNRG's first dedicated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility, DSL-01, in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The project marks a significant step in advancing the decarbonization of air travel in Europe and beyond.

The facility is SkyNRG's first SAF production plant and the first greenfield facility in Europe designed exclusively for SAF production, without co-processing renewable diesel or other fuels. The plant is expected to produce 100'000 tons of SAF annually.

Burckhardt Compression's API 618 reciprocating process gas compressors will play a critical role in the plant's operations, supporting key process steps and enabling safe, reliable, and energy-efficient hydrogen handling required for SAF production.

Driving the transition to sustainable aviation

Aviation currently accounts for 2-4% of global CO2 emissions, with traffic expected to grow significantly over the next decades. SAF offers a practical path to reducing those emissions by up to 80% compared with conventional jet fuel. Produced from renewable and waste-based feedstocks, SAF is central to achieving the airline industry's 2050 net-zero target, as outlined by IATA (International Air Travel Association).

SAF is produced through several advanced conversion pathways, each designed to transform renewable feedstock into drop-in aviation fuels to fulfill stringent performance and sustainability criteria. Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) is one such pathway and is applied in the SkyNRG project. Burckhardt Compression's reciprocating compressors play a pivotal role in delivering reliable hydrogen supply to the reactors, supporting both the Hydrotreater (HDT) and Isomerization stages for producing high-quality HEFA-based SAF.

We value the good relationship with Burckhardt Compression and have full confidence in their technology and expertise to support DSL-01 - our new SAF facility. The contribution by Burckhardt Compression is essential to ensuring stable and efficient operations from day one.

Ed van Popele, Project Director DSL-01, SkyNRG

SkyNRG has entrusted Technip Energies with the execution of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract for their important sustainable aviation fuel project DSL-01 in Delfzijl. We are very pleased to be working with Burckhardt Compression for the delivery of the reciprocating compressors, crucial for the operation of the SAF plant.

Frans Jeunink, Project Director, Technip Energies

Supporting the decarbonization of the aviation industry

With its innovative compressor technology and deep expertise, Burckhardt Compression remains committed to supporting the aviation industry's transition to a sustainable future, as global demand for cleaner and more efficient fuels continues to grow.

We are excited to play a key role in the decarbonization of aviation and are grateful for the trust our customers place in our technologies. Our compressors are crucial for the efficient and sustainable production of SAF, and we see significant potential as SAF production scales up globally.

Fabrice Billard, CEO, Burckhardt Compression


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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