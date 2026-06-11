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WKN: 914207 | ISIN: FR0000062978 | Ticker-Symbol: DLU
Stuttgart
11.06.26 | 18:34
27,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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DEKUPLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
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27,00028,00019:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 17:48 Uhr
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DÉKUPLE Group: Strategic Review of the Insurance Business

Strategic Review of the Insurance Business

Paris, 11 June 2026 (5:45 p.m.) - ADLPartner, the parent company of the DÉKUPLE Group, a European leader in communication and data marketing, announces that it is conducting a strategic review of its subsidiary ADLP Assurances, which specializes in affinity insurance brokerage.

As part of its Ambition 2030 strategic plan and the regular review of its business portfolio, the Group has undertaken an analysis with the support of external advisers in order to assess the development prospects and the various strategic options available for this business, including in particular a potential tie-up with an industrial partner.

This initiative is consistent with the Group's standard governance practices and is intended to support the long-term development of its insurance business.

At this stage, no decision has been taken and no transaction has been entered into.

The Group will keep the market informed of any material developments, in accordance with applicable regulations.

The DÉKUPLE Group

A European leader in Communication and Data Marketing, DÉKUPLE Group operates an international and diversified business model. Its ecosystem spans the entire Communication and Data Marketing value chain through: a Consulting Firm specialized in Data, Technology, AI and Agentic transformation; a network of International Multi-Expertise Agencies; a Subscription Sales Marketing Hub (Insurance & Magazines); and a "Boost Factory" bringing together its proprietary Martech solutions. Focused on performance, these centers of expertise position the Group as a major player and a strategic partner supporting brands' business growth and differentiation. Every day, the Group's professionals support nearly 750 brands - from large corporations to European and international mid-sized companies - across the entire funnel: awareness, consideration, acquisition, retention, conversion and performance measurement.

Our family-owned Group, backed by stable shareholders, is committed to sustainable and profitable growth through a strategy of business diversification. Bertrand Laurioz, together with his Executive Committee, leads a strategy that combines a strong long-term vision with continuous and disciplined execution, orchestrating both organic growth and external growth in a sustainable manner. Independent and agile, the Group has developed strong expertise in creating effective Martech synergies. Its businesses and subsidiaries can rapidly acquire new capabilities, leverage innovative solutions and integrate them to enhance the performance of their operations. Thanks to its in-depth knowledge of European markets and the strong positioning of its local agencies, the Group is able to manage seamless European pitches by assembling multi-agency and multi-expertise teams.

Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE Group generated revenue of €243 million in 2025. Present in Europe, North America and China, the Group employs around 1,200 people driven by shared values: entrepreneurial spirit, respect and mutual support.

DÉKUPLE Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment C. ISIN code: FR0000062978 - Ticker: DKUPL.

www.dekuple.com

Contacts

DÉKUPLE
Investor Relations & Financial Information
Tel: +33 1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
Analysts - Investors: Cyril COMBE - Tel: +33 1 53 65 37 94
Press - Media: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34
dekuple@actus.fr


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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