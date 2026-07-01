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WKN: 914207 | ISIN: FR0000062978 | Ticker-Symbol: DLU
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:05
27,500 Euro
-0,36 % -0,100
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27,60027,80011:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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DEKUPLE Group continues its European growth with a majority stake acquisition in subko&co in Poland

DEKUPLE Group continues its European growth with a majority stake acquisition in subko&co in Poland

Paris, July 1st, 2026 (8:00 a.m.) - DEKUPLE Group, a European leader in communication and data marketing, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in subko&co, a Polish agency combining performance marketing, programmatic campaigns, data analytics and content creation for digital campaigns and MarTech solutions).

Founded in 2013 by Marta Subko, a graduate of Sciences Po Paris, subko&co supports companies in their digital transformation and communication strategies. The agency has notably distinguished itself through its ability to build bridges between the Polish and French-speaking markets, serving both local and international clients.

Based in Warsaw, subko&co has developed recognized expertise in delivering digital solutions and communication campaigns for leading groups, particularly in the retail, FMCG, and real estate sectors.

This transaction is fully aligned with DEKUPLE Group's European development strategy. It strengthens the Group's presence in Central Europe, provides access to a fast-growing Polish market, and expands its portfolio of expertise to better serve its international clients.

By joining DEKUPLE's multi-entrepreneurial model, Marta Subko and her teams will benefit from the Group's commercial, technological, and operational synergies while maintaining their entrepreneurial autonomy.

subko&co is a profitable company in a growth phase. It will be consolidated in DEKUPLE Group's financial statements as of July 1, 2026.

About DEKUPLE Group

DEKUPLE Group is an international communication, marketing and data company built on a unique multi-entrepreneurship model. Its integrated growth platform is structured around three complementary pillars:

  • Advise, through Converteo and its 450 consultants specializing in data, technology and artificial intelligence;
  • Create, through its international network of multi-disciplinary agencies;
  • Boost, through the Boost Factory, which brings together the Group's data assets and MarTech solutions.

With nearly 70 areas of expertise spanning the entire communication and data marketing value chain, the Group helps brands address their differentiation and growth challenges. Its integrated ecosystem enables clients to optimize marketing investments and maximize their impact.

Founded in 1972, DEKUPLE Group operates across Europe, North America and China. Its 1,200 employees support more than 750 large corporations and mid-sized companies on a daily basis. DEKUPLE is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

www.dekuple.com

Contacts

DEKUPLE Group
Investor Relations & Financial Information
Tel: +33 1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION
Analysts - Investors: Cyril COMBE - Tel: +33 1 53 65 37 94
Press - Media: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34
dekuple@actus.fr


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.