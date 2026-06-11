DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report 11-Jun-2026 / 19:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report DATE: June 11, 2026 Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report is provided in the attachment. You can also access "Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report" on our corporate website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com.tr. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail . We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Garanti BBVA 2025 TSRS-Aligned Sustainability Report =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 431260 EQS News ID: 2344602 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 11, 2026 14:27 ET (18:27 GMT)