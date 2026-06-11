

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.71 billion, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $1.69 billion, or $3.94 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.40 billion or $5.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $6.61 billion from $5.87 billion last year.



Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.69 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.25 vs. $3.94 last year. -Revenue: $6.61 Bln vs. $5.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.05 To $ 6.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 6.67 B To $ 6.72 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 24.35 To $ 24.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 26.50 B To $ 26.60 B



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